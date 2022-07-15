My View: A scary walk could have been much worse

In the 1980s, I lived in Bishop Manor on Franklin Street in Allentown. On a sunny day in February, a Buffalo day when false spring paid a visit, melting a foot of snow like magic, I was shot in the face.

My brother Michael and I went for a walk up Allen Street past Delaware, and were in front of a dusty antique store near the theater, with ice dripping off the awnings onto our heads. I felt a sharp sting to the left of my nostril, and asked Michael if an icicle cut my cheek. He examined the wound exclaiming, “There’s a hole in your face!”

We rushed into Holly Farms where I used the bathroom to wash off the blood. A store clerk gave me clean bandages and a kindly taxi driver buying coffee drove us to Buffalo General Hospital. I barely noted the police and commotion on the street where other people were shot, but an officer followed us to the ER and took my statement, indicating that someone with a BB rifle was shooting pedestrians from atop of a building across the street from our incident. Most of them were hit about the torso. Wearing coats was an advantage that day.

The doctors in the ER numbed my face and covered it with a gauze mask trying in vain to remove the pellet. But it was in my sinus cavity and, after little success, they had to call a plastic surgeon to assist. When he arrived, I heard him comment to the attending physician, “If you told me what she looked like, I would’ve given you the answer myself.”

He told me that he could make an incision to remove the BB and I would have a scar or he could leave it alone and I would simply weigh a couple of grams more. I accepted the latter, then filled out some Crime Victim forms. The perpetrator was never found, but some days later, a man was shot through the face with a BB gun from a moving vehicle near Richmond Avenue, knocking out some of his teeth.

My BB remains lodged in the place where I was shot, and on rainy days I feel a piercing pain that eventually subsides with ice packs and Excedrin. Although I have no scar, I lament the day my late brother and I never finished shopping. More so, I’m grateful that the rifle was only firing BBs. How terribly we’ve regressed!

And how terrible that a parade on the Fourth of July in a docile neighborhood like Highland Park, Ill. – a place like Allentown – becomes a battleground. Even a report of a toddler found laying beneath his bloody, bullet-ridden parents repeating, “shots, shots,” cannot move the masses. No one can stand and declare “No more assault weapons!”

My wound would have been a decapitation under the power of an AR-15. The people fired upon behind me would be dead. Yet we can’t relinquish a violent “hobby” that endangers the whole of us. What is the pastime value of destruction? And where is the empathy of our fellow American citizens?

It was rumored that the BB shootings were directed at the gay community in Allentown. Imagine the mayhem today in light of this violent hobby of armed imaginings. But of course, we already know. Forty-nine souls were murdered at Pulse Night Club in Orlando, Fla., on June 12, 2016.

Then it happened here. Then it happened there. And we grieve like a comatose nation, unable to take effective action.