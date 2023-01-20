My View: A scary wake-up call that could have been so much worse

The worry-filled night of Damar Hamlin’s injury followed by the wonderful week of progress demonstrated how second chances are such special gifts. Whether its life, love or labor, this redo privilege produces deep gratitude, an appreciation for things that may have been neglected and a devoted quest for change or new adventures.

Nearly five years ago, I received a second chance. It was a Monday afternoon when I left work to pick up my daughter from a relative. I had been up late doing freelance writing the night before, and then I was drained from standing at my job all day. I had an insufficient lunch and might have been dehydrated.

I remember yawning as I turned onto the road that led to my neighborhood about two miles away. A minute later, I heard numerous thuds as I came to consciousness. We were out of control and rolling over. I couldn’t see anything as all the airbags deployed.

A routine drive home at 3:30 p.m. had turned into the scariest moments of my life. As the fear mounted and the crash lasted for what seemed like a minute, I looked in the back and thought to myself, “I’m taking her with me. What have I done?”

Fender benders have their costs, headaches and inconveniences, but they don’t compare to the panic, shock and confusion that arise in the few terrifying seconds of a serious, high-speed crash.

We were near 40 miles per hour before ramming into a giant stone in front of a gas station. I thought the car might explode because smoke was coming through the vents, but it was actually residue from the airbags. I couldn’t believe what had happened, yet instantly felt so lucky that it was over. My door was jammed, so a bystander pulled my daughter out and I crawled through the back to daylight.

As I assessed whether I had fainted or fallen asleep, gas station employees ventured over and there was a traffic jam that I had caused at the intersection. I then realized how it could have been much worse. There was a high school across the street. If it was a few minutes earlier, there might have been pedestrians in the area. It has always stuck with me how fortunate it was that no one else was hurt.

I was taken in an ambulance to ECMC where the staff took great care of me. My daughter received amazing attention and treatment at Children’s Hospital. I had a sore back from the impact when we were upside down, while my daughter had a brush burn on her forehead. I was incredibly grateful that we both walked out of hospitals that night.

After wearing a back brace for two months due to a compressed disc, I returned to normal activities (except for golf) that summer. It wasn’t until after an assortment of tests that I found out I had sleep apnea. It was a significant, scary wake-up call, and it needed to be addressed. You don’t know you have it until you undergo a sleep study.

Carpe diem has a different meaning when you have a close call. You immediately feel a renewed embrace of the joys and promise of each day. Second chances are the patient, wise guardians that intervene to give you another perspective and help right your ship when you are neglecting something or in a rut that you may not realize.

When a fresh start presents itself, seizing the opportunity is easy at first, but staying committed to the noble long-term aspirations can remain challenging.