We all categorize people in order to make sense of the world around us. For me, the biggest divide is between those who are caretakers and those who are cared for. I never contemplated my sudden change in status from one to the other, but that is exactly what happened to me on the first Sunday of Passover this year.

The weekend started early, with two beautiful Seders and a Sabbath dinner, my holiday cooking skills having been exercised to my satisfaction, and I believe, that of my guests. I was anxious to take my grandchildren to some activity after many nights of eating and sitting and thought a playground would be perfect and available despite it being Easter Sunday. Such was not to be. Instead, I found myself at the juncture between life and death.

I’ve read about other people’s near-death experiences. Theirs look more interesting than mine. I saw no bright lights nor tunnels to heaven; my deceased husband and grandparents did not beckon me. My aborted trip to the next life consisted of a weekend spent languishing in hospital emergency rooms capped with urgent surgery. My lingering memories are of the anesthesiologist warning my family that I was in serious condition and the 10 eyes of my brother and children staring somberly at me over blue paper masks. I had no fear for myself. My thoughts at that moment were twofold – sadness that they would have to bury me so soon after their father and hope that the band my youngest son and his fiancé had engaged for their wedding was not yet paid in full since, according to Jewish custom, there would be no music at a reception so soon after a parent’s demise.

The surgeon and the pessimistic anesthetist did a better job than I anticipated. I awoke in recovery and began my 10-day residence as a patient. For me, this was the scary part. My life until that moment consisted of working, visiting with my many grandchildren and, along with my siblings, providing supportive services to my elderly parents. I lived alone, prepared meals for friends and relatives, discussed books and legal gossip with my colleagues and jogged inelegantly around the neighborhood.

It dawned on me as the anesthesia wore off that I would now have to learn to ask for help rather than provide it. I felt like a nonperson. I had been reduced to someone who is acted upon, rather than an actor in my own life. Medical personnel came in and pulled IVs out of one spot, inserting them into others. My arms hurt; my incision hurt; the intrusions for blood tests and CT scans and vitals checks hurt. My body and my pride were both damaged.

People I cared about helped. My brother, children and in-laws made a schedule and sat with me day and night, so I never felt isolated. My second daughter insisted I stay with her instead of heading to a facility upon discharge. The rabbi’s wife sent me chicken broth, bringing tears to my eyes.

But the person who lifted my spirits best was an angel named Angela. She appeared in my room, in uniform, one morning. Would I like my hair washed, she asked. She came back with a basin, towels and flowery shampoo and conditioner. I leaned back and closed my eyes. My hospital gown evaporated and I was at the beauty shop – my humanity restored. I was discharged three days later, the smell of lavender still lingering just a bit as I started the next phase of my recovery.