My View: A sad story of exploitation by family

The 88-year-old grandmother wasn’t about to give up on her two grandsons, even if they were drug addicts, even if they were stealing from her. She was more concerned with saving them than with the missing money or her own well-being – which made her the perfect victim.

The perpetrators of financial exploitation are frequently traced to family members who will not demand accountability. “It could be a friend, neighbor, or caregiver – but most likely it is a family member,” said Robert Anderson, former president of the National Adult Protective Services Association (NAPSA). “It is understandable for a grandmother or mother not to report their sons or grandsons to the authorities. But, sadly, this situation hardly ends well. The exploitation continues and family members need to make the hard but needed decision to report the abuse.”

The grandsons hocked their grandmother’s television and lawn mower. They raided her purse, took her cash. They ran up her credit cards and debit cards and made cash advances at ATM machines. They used available technology: a cell-phone camera and blank checks taken from the grandmother’s checkbook were all that was needed to drain her account. No need to chance being seen at the bank.

A total of 18 checks with the grandmother’s forged signature were mobile-deposited in a bank account opened in the name of one of the grandson’s girlfriends. This fraudulent activity was particularly egregious because the grandmother was too sick at the time of most of the transactions to be checking her balance. The United States Postal Service’s “Informed Delivery” enabled the perpetrators to get advance notice on when a new bank card was arriving at the grandmother’s house.

Over a period of years, the grandsons were on drugs and off drugs, in and out of jail for various legal issues, and in and out of rehabs. The grandmother often drove them to a substance-abuse clinics or court appearances. She was mentally sharp, but too forgiving, nice and hopeful that one day there would be a turnabout in her grandchildren’s bad behaviors. But one day, finally – at the urging of another family member – she provided a formal statement to local police indicating she had not signed off on any of the fraudulent checks, and that she wanted a full investigation.

According to NAPSA, only one in 44 cases of financial exploitation is reported. Most local police agencies have limited training in this specialized area of law enforcement. The detective assigned to the grandmother’s case meant well, but he lacked experience and could not devote all the time he wanted to the investigation due to having additional patrol duties.

Unfortunately, the grandmother died before any formal charges could be considered or filed by the District Attorney’s Office. It seems more attention was paid to assuring the perpetrators’ placement in court-ordered rehabilitation programs than to helping the victim.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, New York has 3.1 million residents that are 65 years of age or older – the fourth highest number in the nation (as noted in Consumer Reports).

Looking out for the grandmothers needs to be more of a priority issue.

Former Tonawanda resident Mark Ryan worked in Adult Protective Services in Tallahassee, Florida.