My View: A sacred rite returns – Sunday family dinners

Several times during the past few weeks, the topic of family meal gatherings has surfaced in my life. The first came when I was having coffee with a friend and she mentioned she has started making a large dinner for her friends and family every Tuesday. Her grown kids are thrilled with this new habit. No one cares what she makes because it is the occasion that matters.

Then I saw a post on Facebook where someone was mentioning inviting one of her children’s friends for dinner. She accepted and marveled at how the entire family gathered at the table. She said that in her house, after her mother cooks a meal, she loads up her plate and heads solo for the living room couch.

When I was reunited recently with my childhood next-door neighbor, she declared that her family still gets together every Sunday evening for dinner. She remembers this routine being held ever since she can remember, even when her grandparents were alive. Her parents are long since passed, but her family still gathers every Sunday. Her son and daughter-in-law have jumped on the bandwagon, and are having fun hosting in their new home.

All of this conjured up memories of the Sunday dinner routine in my childhood home. My mom would take us all to church, and immediately after returning home she would tie an apron over her Sunday best and go to work preparing our afternoon dinner.