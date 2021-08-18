My View: A sacred rite returns – Sunday family dinners

Several times during the past few weeks, the topic of family meal gatherings has surfaced in my life. The first came when I was having coffee with a friend and she mentioned she has started making a large dinner for her friends and family every Tuesday. Her grown kids are thrilled with this new habit. No one cares what she makes because it is the occasion that matters.
Then I saw a post on Facebook where someone was mentioning inviting one of her children’s friends for dinner. She accepted and marveled at how the entire family gathered at the table. She said that in her house, after her mother cooks a meal, she loads up her plate and heads solo for the living room couch.
When I was reunited recently with my childhood next-door neighbor, she declared that her family still gets together every Sunday evening for dinner. She remembers this routine being held ever since she can remember, even when her grandparents were alive. Her parents are long since passed, but her family still gathers every Sunday. Her son and daughter-in-law have jumped on the bandwagon, and are having fun hosting in their new home.
All of this conjured up memories of the Sunday dinner routine in my childhood home. My mom would take us all to church, and immediately after returning home she would tie an apron over her Sunday best and go to work preparing our afternoon dinner.
My siblings and I were put to work in the dining room, setting up the table with linen and china and the good silverware. Then Mom would bring out the feast. We kids would race through the prayer that prefaced eating, barely considering the last sentence, “Let us always be mindful of the needs of others and those who have gone before us.”
The meals she served were always fancier than our weekly meals. Roast beef, pork roast and everybody’s favorite, her own oven-fried chicken. Her name was Joan, so we fondly named the chicken dish Joan’s bones. After Mom passed away, my sister, brother and I scoured her house everywhere for this recipe without success, and tried to duplicate it, also without success. A culinary heirloom lost to history.
With all the memories of those cherished meals resurfacing, I made a decision and texted an announcement to my grown kids that I am resurrecting Sunday dinners. Even though I live by myself, there are times when I enjoy cooking elaborate meals. I used to wonder why my mother “bothered” to fuss by preparing all of that food. Now I have the answer. Gathering around a table listening to conversation shared over a meal is an important form of human connection, especially if there are no devices present.
When I was young, Sundays were a day of rest for all, with workplaces and stores closed for business. That is not the case today, so much of my children’s time is consumed elsewhere on the weekends. Precious unplugged downtime is a rarely experienced anomaly, so I may not see them. Yet now that I’m retired and a college student again, I am able to create my own schedule, and that includes making time for creating healthy meals and setting the stage for uninterrupted, laughter-filled conversation.
Even if none of my kids are able to make it, I will be able to relax, grateful for the bounty before me, always mindful of the needs of others and those who have gone before us, knowing their spirits are all around me at the table.