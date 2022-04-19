My View: A restaurant with workers like family

I read, with sadness, of the impending auctioning of the Como Restaurant; sadness, not because it has the best Italian food in this area, which it does, or because of memories of getting engaged over the veal scallopini. Waitressing at the Como taught me what it meant to really have to work hard for your money, as well as instilling a lifelong work ethic that I believe I carried through in all my jobs since those days. The work taught me how to politely deal with and respect all people, no matter how you were treated.

The auction failed last week, so maybe the Como will remain what it has been: a restaurant catering to families. It has always been run by the Antonacci and Colucci families and has always treated its staff like family, albeit sometime dysfunctional family.

The Como in Niagara Falls will remain open after unsuccessful online auction Real estate broker Louis Rizzo said Saturday the Colucci and Antonacci families "did not get a successful bid" during the 48-hour auction, which opened Monday.

I met MaryRose Antonacci while in college and she remained my dearest friend until her passing too many years ago. She introduced me to her wonderful family, that I still consider almost my own, along with the Damon Runyon type characters that worked or were regulars at the Como.

Nick, Mary’s father, ran the kitchen and was there every day, in his “uniform” of a short-sleeved white shirt and black checkery-plaid slacks. Nick had a set line for every waitress like “no wonder your husband left you” (when the waitress was happily married) or mine which was “I told your mother I’d keep an eye in you, but who knew it would be for this long.” I stayed at the Como long after college, working part time to supplement my income. This enabled me to pay off my student loans quickly. I would tell Nick I was giving the Como what should have been the best years of my life. He just laughed, but I meant it. Nick tried to be tough, but it wasn’t in him. He truly cared about his staff.

Mario, his brother, ran the bar, along with Dom Colucci, his brother-in-law. Mario always worked at a frenetic pace while Dom moseyed along. Both seemed to get the same amount of work done, just with quite opposite styles.

Adeline Colucci, Nick and Mario’s sister, ran the front of the house. A beautiful, petite woman with the strength of Hercules, she kept things in order and never let waitresses or customers get away with anything. No one wanted to be hugged by Adeline for fear she would unintentionally break your ribs in the course of a squeeze. Adeline treats you like family and has a heart of gold. I will always want her on my side.

There were so many characters at the Como. Rosa, with a heavy Italian accent, although she was born in Schenectady, worked behind the stove. Annie, the elderly waitress, who originally worked with Pa, the old man (Francesco Antonacci), called everyone Dolly. She had her own station and her own customers. Everybody knew Annie and wanted her as their server. There was Rose, called Shuffles because of her labored walk, who would only work the bar. There were many more characters.

Nick used to say he had dreams that the front page of the Niagara Gazette had an exposé blaming the Como of old age abuse because of the average age of his waitresses. Many were "lifers" at the Como. They chose to remain in the family.

There are so many stories to tell, but as Adeline always said: “I would write this story, but no one would believe it.”

I would.