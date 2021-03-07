My View: A reporter looks back with fondness

Bob McCarthy, my long-time colleague at The Buffalo News, often said we had the greatest jobs in the world.

Where else, he asked, could you start the morning by picking up a free paper, putting your feet on your desk and reading the day’s news over a cup of coffee?

Bob is absolutely right, but he fails to mention the expectations and challenges that faced reporters once the coffee turned cold and the work day began in earnest – constant, heart-pounding deadline pressure, demanding editors and government officials determined to look good while hiding their little and not-so-little secrets.

I’m writing in the past tense since I retired 10 years ago after nearly 40 years at The News. So if you’re viewing this as the romanticized recollections of an old-time newsman, I proudly plead guilty as charged.