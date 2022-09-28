My View: A remembrance of Snyder's vanished wildlife

Several years ago, my parents decided to move our family from an apartment in the Linwood area of Buffalo to what was then a wild and largely untamed place called “Snyder.” We children enjoyed the fields with tall grass and beautiful big purple clover and blue wildflowers, and creatures not found in cities as a rule. There was a very large and well-decorated bird in particular; I asked my father what it was, and he said it was a “pheasant.” Very pretty, those pheasants, which are long gone from Snyder – or at least this part of it.

On the next block, there was a natural spring amidst the tall purple clover; redwing blackbirds and rabbits drank from it, as did other wild creatures. Years passed, and the clover fell to the mower’s blade, and eventually someone built a house atop the spring. No more do the redwings come; they have vanished. At night, we would hear the raucous call of the flying mosquito vacuums, i.e., nighthawks, which fly with wide beaks agape, vacuuming the yummy bugs from the air. The yards were often wet, and we had handsome mallards paddling there, with ducklings swimming in the birds’ water dish. Years later, after I began to feed the local avian residents, Mr. Greenneck Mallard DuQuack landed on the driveway one hot summer day when I was watering the bushes out front, opened his wings slightly, and indicated that he wanted a bath – so I gave him a shower bath with the hose. His lovely wife, Maculata Cervicedolens DuQuack, presumably was occupied with child rearing. But now the yards are dry, and gone are the mallards.

Gone, too, are the chickadees, which I hand fed (and even window fed) for many years. One winter there were 10 of them, and six were hand tame. One used to perch on my shoulder, where she was when a more aggressive bird drove her away. The victor, however, was a lovely bird who had an unusual marking, a scallop on each side of her bib, from which she got her name. Scallop was a very brave bird, and fed her babies on my arm. She took food from my hand even as a neighbor’s notoriously bird-decapitating cat was sitting near my feet. Another winter, a red-breasted nuthatch, a Canadian visitor, flew to the hem of my winter coat sleeve, waltzed inside it up to my elbow, then waltzed back down – and hand fed thereafter until it migrated back home. One native white-breasted nuthatch got almost brave enough to hand feed, but the two chickadees in my hand at the time were not enough to convince it that it would not be harmed if it dared such a terrifying thing. The October storm took their nesting places; gone are the flickers, the downy woodpeckers, the dees and the nuthatches. The West Nile encephalitis was particularly hard on the sweet dees; the species may have started to recover, but the few I have seen do not seem to be tameable.

Vanished, too, are the imported house finches; there may have been 30 of them at my feeder, singing prettily and clothed in many shades of pink, rose and copper. The house (“English”) sparrows competed with them, and avian conjunctivitis perhaps took care of the rest. There were about 50 sparrows in my bushes this winter; they excel at food consumption, reproduction and predator avoidance, but few other birds remain. Requiem aeternam avibus cantantibus pulcherrimis; pestes vos destruxerunt. Translation: Eternal rest to the very beautiful songbirds; the pests have slain you.