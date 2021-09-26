My View: A remarkable ‘butterfly’ at last has flown

Three years ago, a column appeared here celebrating the 101st birthday of Eleanor Eaton. It began, “Let me introduce you to the smartest and classiest 101-year-old woman it would be your good fortune to know.”

In July, Eleanor passed away at 104 years of age. She asked that I speak at her memorial service. I did not want to deliver a sorrowful eulogy, but rather a fond and loving remembrance. The remainder of this column is drawn from that farewell.

Eleanor was what is sometimes called “sui generis.” It is a Latin phrase, meaning “born of oneself.” It is more commonly used to mean “one of a kind.” Eleanor was certainly one of a kind. I know I will never see her like again in my lifetime.

Her life intersected with historical events and figures. As a young girl, Eleanor observed the ticker-tape parade that welcomed Charles Lindbergh home after his solo transatlantic flight. We’ll never know for sure, but she always believed that she caught Lindbergh’s eye and that he waved to her. One evening, when her family lived on Long Island, they met a wooly-haired Albert Einstein and his wife walking along the road, when Einstein was working on the development of the atom bomb.