My View: A remarkable ‘butterfly’ at last has flown

Three years ago, a column appeared here celebrating the 101st birthday of Eleanor Eaton. It began, “Let me introduce you to the smartest and classiest 101-year-old woman it would be your good fortune to know.”
In July, Eleanor passed away at 104 years of age. She asked that I speak at her memorial service. I did not want to deliver a sorrowful eulogy, but rather a fond and loving remembrance. The remainder of this column is drawn from that farewell.
Eleanor was what is sometimes called “sui generis.” It is a Latin phrase, meaning “born of oneself.” It is more commonly used to mean “one of a kind.” Eleanor was certainly one of a kind. I know I will never see her like again in my lifetime.
Her life intersected with historical events and figures. As a young girl, Eleanor observed the ticker-tape parade that welcomed Charles Lindbergh home after his solo transatlantic flight. We’ll never know for sure, but she always believed that she caught Lindbergh’s eye and that he waved to her. One evening, when her family lived on Long Island, they met a wooly-haired Albert Einstein and his wife walking along the road, when Einstein was working on the development of the atom bomb.
There was so much rich and interesting experience and history in Eleanor’s life. But Eleanor was more than the sum of her history. She herself was not an artifact. She was not a relic, nor a ruin, even a beautiful old ruin. She lived in the present and that is what made her so alert and alive. She did not sit around regaling others with old warhorse stories until they drifted away as soon as they could politely do so. If she had something to share it was of the moment and directly related to something that had happened. It was relevant and interesting. Whatever she shared was like Eleanor: always crisp and to the point.
So, what is the course of a life? I think we often view life as a straight line. You start at the beginning of the line and then, after moving through life, arrive at the proverbial “end of the line.” In the case of Eleanor’s life, it would have been a very long line indeed. But in the old Celtic Irish tradition, life is seen as a circle. You begin life at one point on the circle, move around it during the course of your life, and end up back where you began.
It is said that all journeys end where they begin, and that the end may be the beginning of the next journey. Eleanor’s journey has come full circle.
I encouraged those present at the memorial service to remember how very special Eleanor was. I asked them when next they are walking or driving through a heavy mist, to stop and realize that they are in the middle of a cloud come down to Earth – and to think of Eleanor. Or if they are indoors while it is pouring rain outside, and suddenly bright sunshine breaks through the clouds and they hurry outside, and, yes, there it is, a rainbow – to think of Eleanor.
And if they are in a garden and see a beautifully colored butterfly alight on a flower, stilling its wings to drink the pollen – to think of Eleanor. She observed and took delight in the world around her.
I end this column the same way I ended the first column. “Eleanor herself is a butterfly in flight, and I look upon her with wonder and joy.”