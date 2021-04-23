My View: A reality check from financial fraud

We called Aron repeatedly. He assured us “the bank will make you whole.” Then he stopped answering. David and then Margaret, Aron’s co-executives, reassured us. Four months passed, and we were not “whole.” Aron stayed incommunicado for a long time.

Margaret explained the hold-up in resolving our case. Although we reported our loss as soon as the check appeared on our bank statement and within the 30-day grace period, it was not immediately reported to Elvira, in the Fraud Department. Elvira sent us a formal denial by U.S. mail, including her phone number and signature, “Elvira.”

We called Elvira’s number to set her straight. A sweet preteen girl named Elvira answered. Elvira’s mother angrily claimed this was a private home, she knew nothing of our bank and insisted we stop harassing her daughter.

Finally, Aron returned from his lengthy sojourn. He promised a speedy solution.

But suddenly our original account, which had remained open with a small amount of cash to settle outstanding checks, was closed by some “back office executive” and the $2,019 residual disappeared. We were now out $2,976. Aron did not answer the phone.