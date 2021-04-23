My View: A reality check from financial fraud

All names in this otherwise true account are fictitious.
We sent Billy a $50 graduation check. His usual “thank you” never arrived. Instead, a bogus $957 check was cashed on our account.
Aron, a considerate young bank executive, pulled up an image of Billy’s check on his computer, altered and supposedly cashed by a destitute woman to pay her rent and an arrears penalty.
Aron advised against closing the account and had us report to the police, while he consulted the bank’s fraud department and restored our $957. His mastery reminded us of Dante’s navigation through hell in his epic poem, “The Divine Comedy.”
Four months passed. Another bogus $957 check was charged to us. Aron conjured up the check’s image. It was identical. Inferno heat became palpable, as faith in bank security and sympathy for this supposed impoverished woman faded.
Aron purred, “I hate to put you through closing this account and opening another. But it’s easy online.”
Painfully we established internet access to the old and a new account, memorized usernames and passwords and began the nightmare of notifying Social Security, the car loan company, National Grid, National Fuel, the yacht club and Amazon.
A police investigator pressed us for certainty that neither we nor Billy had benefited from the crime. He insisted we check postal police surveillance cameras.
We called Aron repeatedly. He assured us “the bank will make you whole.” Then he stopped answering. David and then Margaret, Aron’s co-executives, reassured us. Four months passed, and we were not “whole.” Aron stayed incommunicado for a long time.
Margaret explained the hold-up in resolving our case. Although we reported our loss as soon as the check appeared on our bank statement and within the 30-day grace period, it was not immediately reported to Elvira, in the Fraud Department. Elvira sent us a formal denial by U.S. mail, including her phone number and signature, “Elvira.”
We called Elvira’s number to set her straight. A sweet preteen girl named Elvira answered. Elvira’s mother angrily claimed this was a private home, she knew nothing of our bank and insisted we stop harassing her daughter.
Finally, Aron returned from his lengthy sojourn. He promised a speedy solution.
But suddenly our original account, which had remained open with a small amount of cash to settle outstanding checks, was closed by some “back office executive” and the $2,019 residual disappeared. We were now out $2,976. Aron did not answer the phone.
Our son, whose name I share, mentioned a $957 “bank error in their favor.” Cindy, our daughter-in-law, made no headway with the bank correcting it. Then $2,019 more showed up in their account, unexplained.
I called Aron, delighted that I had a resolution to our banking purgatory. He proclaimed, “I could fix your account myself now, but I am going to force the team that made that error to fix it.”
I waited two weeks then demanded of Aron, “You said you could fix it, so fix it,” and he did. This “Divine Fiasco” ended after 10 months of tedious turmoil.
From here on out, we give as gifts only fruitcakes.