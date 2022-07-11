My View: A reading life brings unexpected adventures

I am a reader. I come from a reading family, and we had a bad habit, one that would make Miss Manners’ hair curl. We would arrive at the table, each with a book, and after the salt, pepper and butter had been dealt with, the books were propped in front of the plates and bowls, and we ate in silence. Weekly trips to the library were routine.

My father always had a book in his hand, sometimes history or military, but mostly I remember Zane Grey and other paperbacks with cowboys on the covers. We got two or three newspapers a day: the Medina Daily Journal, and the Buffalo morning and afternoon papers. We read every word and he did all the crossword puzzles. On Sunday, we got the Buffalo and Rochester papers and sometimes my parents would argue over the puzzles.

When Covid hit, I’m pretty sure that other readers like me looked upon the restrictions as a good excuse to stay in and read without guilt. I tackled my stack of garage sale finds and Barnes & Noble specials, trading titles with friends. But my shelves also include some treasured books from my childhood, and I often re-read my beautifully illustrated editions of “Little Women” and “Heidi.”

In the late ‘50s, everything in the library was, of course, done by hand. Borrowing a book meant showing my library card, removing the card in the slot inside the cover, printing my name on the line and having the librarian stamp the card and the book with the due date. I had a few favorites that I took out over and over, proudly noting that my name covered the entire three-by-five card. One was called “Ballet Shoes,” by British author Noel Streatfeild; I was fascinated by the lives of her British characters. We lived in a tiny apartment over my grandparents and my sister and I shared a room; I often read under the bedspread with a flashlight, causing my father to wonder why the batteries wore out so often.

I made my way out of the children’s section very early on, and one of my advanced choices created a stir. In junior high, I turned in a book report on “Gone With the Wind.” The teacher was skeptical that I had actually read it (the movie had recently been shown at our local theater), and insisted I bring in a note from my parents that I had really read it.

One of my favorite books, “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” is the story of a young Irish girl growing up amid poverty and alcoholism in the early 1900s. Although my parents never questioned or censored what I read, for some reason my mother happened to pick that book up from the coffee table and leaf through it, and, of course, she happened upon a scene in which Francie, the main character, is attacked by a man in the stairway. My mother ordered me to return the book.

I dutifully grabbed my jacket and another book, which I placed on the return counter at the library desk. Then I walked past the librarian with the offending book under my jacket, and scanned the shelves, finally deciding that it was unlikely that many people in Medina in 1959 would be browsing in “Anthropology,” and hid the book behind those. For the next three weeks, I finished the book there, a few chapters at a time.

As many parents and educators are learning today, the best way to get a child to read something is to tell them they can’t.