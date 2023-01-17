My View: A rare sighting on a gray winter's day

This Christmas was a mixed bag for our family. On the plus side, the younger daughter arrived from Oregon a few days before that blizzard barreled into town. A large minus was that we missed seeing our older girl, son-in-law and their two furry friends. After making a valiant effort, they were turned back from Buffalo by a closed Thruway and a positive Covid test – on Christmas morning, no less. And so, as was true for many folks, ours was a pretty subdued holiday.

Yet could we really complain? We had plentiful food and drink, a warm house and no reason to challenge the deadly storm. Our daughter brightened those dim days, adding ornaments to our humble artificial trees and cooking some delicious things. Kindly, she also helped us to rid the house of wine.

On the 29th, we were finally able to gather with our local extended family. A fine meal, some gifts and delightful company helped us enjoy a bit of Christmas cheer (and my mother-in-law’s 87th birthday). All were grateful for that.

Christmastime begets memories, and those from this year will certainly differ from what anyone expected. For us, one in particular stands out.

It was a few days before the storm, before everything went white and weird. Our daughter had arrived and settled herself, and we three decided that a bracing afternoon walk might help to banish her jet lag. Though chilly and gray, the day was dry and waiting for us.

We walked along briskly at a beautiful nearby cemetery. Alone in that quiet and special place, we shared easy conversation and our hopes for a wonderful Christmas. Eventually, the weak winter daylight began to morph into early evening. We discussed heading back to the car.

All at once the quiet was pierced by a deep, resonant sound emanating from somewhere a short distance behind us and off to our right.

“Hoooo…HOO…hoo.” Thrilled, speechless, we scanned the darkening sky.

Our daughter conjured past outings and discoveries when she quietly asked: “Great horned owl?”

Indeed it was, calling as daylight continued to fade. We stood stock-still, hoping for more. From the opposite direction, movement caught my eye. A silent shadow was gliding through the air about 20 feet above the road. Pointing, I hoarsely stage-whispered “LOOK!” The ladies turned and saw a bird fly up the ridge to a tall treetop. Enough light remained that we could see its ear tufts, silhouetted against the sky. It was a second great horned!

This new beauty began to hoot, slightly higher in pitch than the first bird’s call. So this one was likely a female. As if on cue, the owl we’d first heard (the male) flew in to a tree not far away. He offered more hoots, lower in pitch and more urgent than those before.

The birds briefly serenaded each other from their perches. And then the piece de resistance: the male flew to the tall tree and landed atop the female for a brief moment. Enchanted, we watched the male disengage and fly back to his nearby perch. The two birds briefly hooted and trilled before flying off in the gathering murk.

We gathered in a spontaneous group hug, acutely aware of how lucky we had been to witness what had just occurred. The coming blizzard would soon dash hopes and kindle fears. But we three would always have this moment, this memory, to treasure.