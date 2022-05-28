My View: A random class leads to fun and friendship

I guess I’m not the only one who doodles while speaking on a phone; the only difference being that I draw pictures of faces. Don’t ask me why; I couldn’t tell you. Most people draw circles or random lines, but not me. No, I draw faces. Always have, and probably always will.

So, many decades ago, when my very young daughter’s best friend told me her father taught art at Adult Education, I enthusiastically signed up for his class. Why not improve on my daily scribbles?

But when I arrived to enroll in his class, I found he taught “Oils.” Oils? How can I participate in oils when I have no idea of how to draw? Don Little, my prospective teacher, assured me I could learn both at the same time in his class. I doubted it, but nevertheless, I was already there, so I signed in with little hope for my artistic future.

And so began a whole new era of my life. I was hooked. I loved it, and even got my good friend, Jeanine, to join me, as well as another friend by the name of Marge. The three of us had so much fun in our Adult Ed classes, that a fellow classmate by the name of Dorothy asked if she could join us. We readily welcomed her, so now we were a foursome who attended art classes when they were in session, and continued our creative paintings at each other’s house when the school term was over.

We entered art shows with two of us taking turns sitting with and selling our respective pieces of art, rejoicing in each sale, whether it be our own or one of our friend’s. To clarify how long ago that was, we entered the Allentown Art Festival when a couple of people would stroll by and maybe buy a painting. Minutes would pass before another one would pass. Patrons were far and few between in those early days of the festival.

Oh, but what fun we had. I remember painting a white peacock on a black velvet canvas. Dorothy, who never shied from the truth, told me it was the ugliest thing she had ever seen. Need I mention, it was the first painting sold? As they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. We all had a good laugh over that.

We were into landscapes and real-life art. But one night we all agreed that, just for fun, we would each attempt a painting of modern art. I dabbed a multitude of colors on my canvas, not one of which made any sense. And then, to top it off, I took my friend’s cigarette, sprinkled raw tobacco over the wet paint, and … yes, it was the first one sold.

A few years later, my husband was transferred because of his job with Motorola, and I had to leave my art friends behind. I was sure I would continue with my hobby in New Jersey, but sadly found that it wasn’t the “art field” that held me captive, it was the fun I had doing it with my friends. It soon lost its luster, and I reluctantly retired my oils and brushes and went on to other things, like acting in our local theater, and later, writing.

Just recently, I found a painting I had done during those fun times and asked my Clarence Senior Center if they would like to hang it in the central room. The director said yes, and now I enjoy seeing it for the five days a week I attend there.