My View: A purple coat remains after friendship fades

My mother once told me that the measure of a good coat is a generous cut, the finest ones being those where the flap underneath the buttoned side completely folds over your legs even when you are sitting down.

I have in my closet – just to the right of my every day, black, hooded zip-up – a fine coat. It is deeper than lavender, full length, as heavily warm as a densely woven blanket. It is a regal garment – the kind people comment on and silently wish were theirs. I wore my purple coat every day this past winter, sliding my left arm through the silky lined sleeve as I draped the rich fabric over my right shoulder. Even with the wearing thus compromised, the panels of the coat amply folded over my lap. Whenever I stepped out of my side door I looked, for a moment, at the house of the neighbor who had given it to me. We weren’t speaking. I wondered, if glancing through a window, she saw me wearing the coat and shook her head at the bitter irony of it all.

Not speaking is an odd thing. To parse beginnings, I remember my neighbor reaching out after I fell on the icy sidewalk at the edge of her property.

“How are you? Do you need anything?”

“No, I’m OK. Everything is fine. No worries!”

But there were worries. I sustained a compound fracture to my right wrist, the bones expertly set by a young orthopedic resident. The worry lay not in the injury but in the unbidden “what ifs,” the ominous fears that an imagination on fire rolls out like the prelude to a tragic opera. The wrist was casted so tightly that my fingers turned blue. What if my circulation is compromised and I lose some fingers? What if the bones don’t set correctly and I lose significant function in my dominant hand?

Silver pegs lay strewn across the table at my first physical therapy session. Numbness in my fingers made grasping a phantom gesture. I sat surrounded by therapy aids that looked like toys feeling like an adult flunking kindergarten. I was grateful for the face mask mandate. Under the white fabric of my N-95, no one was able to see my trembling chin and tear-streaked cheeks.

“What ifs” loomed large and overshadowed any possibility of measured thinking. Neighborly communication abruptly ended. Garage doors closed; heads turned. Winter’s cold hand wrote silent letters but colored the margins with a whisper of a gift given. Friendships can fade and leave dear reminders that someone once knew me well.

As each cold winter day offered another wearing, I felt lucky to have my purple coat. It made me feel beautiful when no other pretty thing in my closet could be pulled over my elbow. Dressed in ragged cardigans, sweatpants or my 38-year-old son’s flannel pajamas, the elegant mantle made whatever I had on underneath beside the point. Just so, the “what ifs” are now fully covered by the relief and joy at opening and closing my hand in a perfect fist.

It became summer quickly, and the purple coat returned to the back of my closet. It will come out again the first blustery day that calls for the car to be warmed up, its windows defrosted. I don’t know why some relationships suffer wear to the point that they are deemed beyond mending. I know only I will wear my purple coat because it is useful and lovely and reminds me that beautiful things last and fine things can endure.