Whenever I see a crossing guard, I think of Tonie. She was my friend’s mom, a gutsy, strong-willed woman who knew how to take care of herself – and so many others.

She and her husband raised their two kids in North Buffalo.

Their daughter, Renee, was one of my best friends in high school. Her parents were a lot like mine. They worked hard and did the best they could for those they loved.

Renee and I were complete opposites who nevertheless complemented one another. I was the studious one who yearned for adventure. Renee was the adventurous one who taught me a lot about having fun and taking risks.

Renee was smart in many ways, but far more “street smart” than I ever was. She got her chutzpah from her parents, but, I believe, largely from her mom.

Tonie exemplified chutzpah, which one dictionary defines as “extreme self-confidence or audacity.” She brought it to her job, her volunteer work as a theater usher and her role as a parent.

She knew where she stood and told it like it is.

Generations of kids arrived at school safely with help from “Ms. Tonie.” At the end of the school year, parents often showed their gratitude to Tonie for helping their children. One mom who worked in the travel industry even gave her a free trip!

Tonie was also a good cook. She gave good advice. And she was a leader for her colleagues, serving as president of her crossing guard association.

Renee’s family invited me to their holiday celebrations and summer parties, and I felt like part of the family. Jokes and stories passed around the table like the gifts we exchanged and the food we enjoyed.

One year, I noticed Tonie seemed a bit distant – not herself. She was losing her sense of taste along with her appetite and shedding pounds. As more years went by, dementia robbed her slowly, but surely, of all her strength and independence.

On one visit, I could tell she didn’t know who I was. “You remember Suzie,” Renee would prompt. And a glimmer of memory would surface.

She was often sweet and gentle, delighting in the gift of a small stuffed dog. She told me with genuine enthusiasm, “You have a nice face!”

Alzheimer’s disease affects millions and can linger for decades. The quality of care a family gives means everything.

Tonie’s family has given me a wonderful example of caregiving at its best. They were determined to keep Tonie in her own home, motivate her and show her respect.

The last time I saw Tonie was the first day of 2023, less than a month before she died. She slept a lot. She was having a hard time sitting up. She would sing and murmur softly to herself. But she would still say “Thank you” for a warm, soft blanket.

I knew some small part of Tonie – this protector, this leader, this strong woman who wouldn’t let anyone take advantage of her – was still with us. “Take care,” I told her, because “Goodbye” was too difficult.

On that New Year’s Day, Tonie was indeed there with Renee and her family – in their words of praise, their gentle touch, their tears, their chutzpah.

