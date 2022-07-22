My View: A prosaic old bank inspired years of childhood adventures

It is a single-story, solid little building that sits on the Northwest corner of Seneca Street and Seneca Parkside, on the south side of Buffalo. In the early part of this century, it was occupied by the “German American Bank.” The ensuing World Wars made the ethnicity of the name unpopular, so it was changed to the “Liberty National Bank.”

That is how I remember it through most of my childhood in South Buffalo. The bank kept that name until, after several mergers and acquisitions in the 1980s, it became what it is today.

The exterior of the building is unassuming. It has a brownish, corrugated stone appearance and the geometrical angular lines that distinguish and enhance many of Frank Lloyd Wright’s prairie-style structures. It looks like a neighborhood library.

The building has a small ledge along its front, about three feet high, just wide enough for a child to walk carefully across. We neighborhood kids inched our way across it on a thousand imaginary adventures. Sometimes, it was an air-born troop carrier that we jumped from, clad in parachute gear. The bank people were pretty good about not shooing us off the building, as long as we were reasonably quiet. They only got a little nervous when the armored cars arrived and the guards entered the building with sacks of money and hands on their guns. It was great drama for us to see these serious looking men in uniforms, with pistols at their sides. We saw them as fearless Mounties guarding a great treasure from all manner of dangerous desperadoes.

It wasn’t all imagination for us, either. At the time, there were still several large, leaden slugs imbedded in the exterior of the building. Legend had it that machine gun-toting police had shot down armed bank robbers there in the 1930s. Just running our fingers over the deeply imbedded slugs fired our imaginations. In my mind’s eye, I could see grim faced police spraying a volley of lead at the robbers from their stake-out across Seneca street, on the corner of Buffum. And then the bandits returning fire, until they stumbled and fell, cut down by the withering fire of the police. We re-enacted the scene in a thousand variations, over several summers, during the late 1950s. The bank building seemed to get a little smaller each year until even the “ledge” lost its fascination for us. The bank wasn’t changing, but we were.

In the nearby St. John the Evangelist Elementary School, the bank initiated a program that tried to teach us to become “junior savers.” I remember opening an account and sending in a quarter at a time, in small sealed envelopes. I guarded tightly the small blue pass book that listed how much money I had saved. At one time, I had amassed the princely sum of $5.75, which was mysteriously growing monthly with something called “interest.” I didn’t know what that was, but I was happy that they had my money securely locked in their big vault and were protecting it with armed guards. My fortune was secure. Still, I walked by the bank regularly and checked, just to make sure.

We played around the bank and watched the neighborhood change over the years. The Colonial Kitchen Restaurant, Thom McCann Shoes, Sears & Roebucks, Mohegans Market and Fishman’s 5 & 10 store all passed into local history.

I have long since moved away from the neighborhood, but when I drive past the old bank, I still find myself looking for the imbedded leaden slugs and remembering how it was, long ago and far from now.