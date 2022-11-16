My View: A poignant family treasure is retrieved

I'm sure I'm not the only one who has boxes of old pictures, funeral cards and death notices from the paper pertaining to relatives and friends who have passed before us. I have accumulated these over the years and some time ago decided to try and place the names with the people I remember from my childhood.

For the past few years, I have gone to the Family History Center on Maple Road where two of the best volunteers helped me organize all my "stuff" and make Family Tree Charts that go back generations, so that I can survey those who came before me. I have many folders and large binders where I have put in all the information I already had at home, plus any new info we discover.

This story is about my mom's family. She was one of seven children – four boys and three girls – the youngest being Celestine. My mom had saved some of her pictures and papers. She was born June 26, 1911, and attended two years of high school at Carlton Street School No. 37.

And this is where her story begins. She was a leader in the Red Jacket Campfire Girls of Westminster Community House on Adams Street, Buffalo. She was with a troop of girls out at Westminster's camp and had tried to ignite a fire with kerosene, but the bottom of the can fell out, causing the flames to leap up and set her clothing on fire. She was so distraught that she fled down the beach from those trying to help her. Unfortunately, she passed from her injuries, dying at the young age of 19 on Sept. 5, 1931.

The Boy Scouts of Troop 65 of Central Park ME Church built a cabin in her honor at Camp Aloha, the Buffalo Campfire Girls camp near Wales Center. When they finished, it had sleeping quarters for nine girls. One hundred dollars was raised which covered the cost of lumber and equipped the camp with cots. When finished, it was dedicated to Celestine, a Camp Fire Guardian.

A plaque was placed on the inside of the door that reads "In Memory of Celestine Berizzie (Wabansee) who died Sept. 5, 1931, giving service to her Camp Fire Sisters Wo He Lo." We have visited the cabin on a few occasions over the years.

Fast forward to 2021. My son who is in his mid-30s has taken an interest in ancestry and locating family. He heard the property might go up for sale and wondered what would happen to the cabin and the plaque. He contacted a local real estate agent from the area and asked if they could find out who was buying the property. A few weeks later we received a call. The man had the plaque and would make arrangements to meet and exchange it. We met a girl in a local plaza parking lot who handed it over to us. I explained to her how much the plaque meant to our family.

We then took it to a friend who is a woodworker. We found out the plaque was actually copper but was covered in 90 years worth of dirt and grime. We asked if he could put the plaque and the two original articles from The News together and make something we could hang on the wall. It is now hanging in our family room.

Welcome Home Celestine – Wo He Lo!