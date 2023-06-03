It’s been a while since I’ve been downtown. The downtown I remember, from way back, had a Main Street lined with department stores, cavernous ornate movie palaces, the Hippodrome, Shea’s Buffalo, and the Lafayette. Sidewalks were crowded. There were restaurants like McDoel’s, Laube’s Old Spain, and the Rosticceria with chickens roasting in its windows.

Street cars clanged down the middle of the street and automobiles squeezed in and out between them and pedestrians. I graduated from NFT trolleys to driving downtown. Parking was free on the street till meters came along and charged a nickel.

This month, Erie County announced a downtown meeting of those bidding on the job of updating the Erie County Forest Management Plan. That forest has been a passionate interest of mine for years, so, on the appointed date, I dialed 95 Franklin St. into my car’s navigator and headed downtown for the Rath Building.

Downtown has changed. Automobile traffic was light, but cars filled every parking space along the streets. My navigator steered me through the maze of bewildering one-way streets. I was about to cross Main Street, at the navigators direction, when a three-car chain of NFT subway cars crossed in front of me. I stared, hypnotized.

The buildings are tall and grey. Gone are the gayly decorated department store windows, their mannequins dressed to the height of fashion beckoning customers to come in and loll in consumer luxury.

My navigator announced, “You have arrived at your destination.” I didn’t pay attention when that silken-voiced woman announced either, “on your right” or “on your left.” I found myself between a tall modern building and a forbidding Gothic one. I went with Gothic.

Underground parking in the modern building was denied me by a sign, “County Card Holders Only.” A close-by parking lot with empty spaces surprised me. A sign explained the empty spaces: $7 for the first 90 minutes. A booth in the middle of the lot sheltered a kiosk with a computer screen. How I yearned for a person. Signs threatened to impound delinquent cars. I shrank with fear that I would not be able to decipher this parking system. I think ... I got it ... right.

The walk to the granite steps of the Gothic structure required me to cross a an uncomfortably wide street. The building’s granite steps seemed higher than necessary and there were too many of them. I was glad for my trekking pole.

Inside, two uniformed guards manned a metal detector. Instead of ushering me through, one looked at me, chuckling and asked, “Where are you going?”

“To a Forestry meeting in Room 1004,” I answered.

“This is the Court House. You want the Rath Building, across the street,” he said.

I mounted the formidable steps of the Rath building, passed its weapons detection crew, and rode the elevator to the 10th floor. There, the elevator hallway was sealed at both ends by locked doors. I found a telephone. My first call yielded the “Child Protection Agency.” On the second, a clerk answered, unlocked the door, and escorted me toward the Forestry Management Plan meeting.

It felt like I was visiting a prisoner in Attica.

Then, I glanced at the floor. There was a welcome trail of mud from one of the elevators and down the hall. Some logger’s muddy clodhoppers led the way. I knew I was in the right place.