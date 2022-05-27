My View: A perfect lawn is not very green

Passing the perfection of pure green lawns is awe-inspiring! Each one satisfies the hopeful promises of spring!

Just kidding. Exactly how trimmed and solidly chartreuse does a yard need to be? Here’s a reality check. Those lawns are barely more alive than computer-generated green screens composed in CGI. Nature creates color in a subtle and beautiful spectrum of variations – ROYGBIV. Nature does not do boring.

Our obsession with monochromatic, micro-barbered lawns has to end. We’re in a planetary macro-crisis, for heaven’s sake. I am advocating a new “lawn shaming” for the 21st century.

It’s time for us to stop following that master plan to please the neighbors – because “Keeping up with The Groundups” isn’t just absurd, it’s dangerous. Those yards aren’t green at all. They're virtually (agent) orange. I am begging that we not forget that earthworms, bees, birds, and butterflies are trying hard to be our neighbors, too.

Let’s start “shaming to change.” That’s positive.

What’s negative is our impact on the planet over the past two centuries that gave us climate change – human beings degrading the ecosystems in which all life forms exist. Scientists tell us that 25% of all plant species are threatened with extinction. The producing and consuming we have done is leading 500,000 species of animals – and 500,000 species of insects – into extinction.

For those who doubt that this propelled rate of decline is something new, the fact is, it’s happening 100 times faster than any natural extinction rate. Doubters seem not to grasp that life connects to life, that all the elements of biodiversity are deeply intertwined.

I know I’m not alone. Speaking for the organization Homegrown National Park, Douglass Tallamy, professor of entomology and author of "Bringing Nature Home," describes yards and gardens that “support life, sequester carbon, feed pollinators and manage water.” These are living spaces providing each of us a gorgeous opportunity to create our own beautiful botanical (plant) and entomological (insect) miniverse. Scientists have been telling us for decades that “soil should be teeming with life.”

Begin with a policy of “no poisons, no plastics.” You don’t need to add toxic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides to grass. Grasses have spent aeons rooted in and covering soil, expertly protecting it from erosion by weathering winds and rain. And, by the way, please don’t refer to all insects as “pests.” They are essential members of every ecosystem on earth!

Pick up even the tiniest pieces of plastic litter – as well as the big ones you drink beverages from. You don’t want something that unnatural ending up in something’s stomach (or your own). If we ignore even a particle of the plastic waste that’s fallen in our yards, we might as well own real estate on the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. That ocean landfill swirling between Hawaii and California now covers an estimated surface area of 1.6 million square kilometers –a property twice the size of Texas, or nearly three times as large as France. Even this far away, some of us litterers may, alas, already hold the deed.

Doing our part can only mean undoing the part in damaging this planet we may have even innocently played. That means that first we have to face our own personal green screen – and stop pretending it’s an inconsequential background nobody can see.

Gail Fischer holds a Master of Arts in Humanities degree from SUNY at Buffalo’s Department of English.