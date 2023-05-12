As a spiritual woman, I have often asked for signs from the universe. So when my mother passed away the day after Thanksgiving at the age of 97, I expected her to come through. And she did not disappoint.

Living through the Great Depression, mom cherished everything and everyone. She saw the value in the smallest of things and hung onto them forever. Let’s just say she had a hard time letting go.

That’s why mom saved wrappers that covered butter for the future purpose of coating her frying pans. Reusing aluminum foil – a habit I inherited – was another biggie.

Mom’s burial wishes haven’t all been fulfilled because of Covid-19 and the medical issues of other family members. But we picked the perfect date to lie to rest her ashes beside her husband’s grave on July 27, 2020, which would have been his 100 birthday and their 74th wedding anniversary.

I firmly believe in the words, “Ask and you shall receive.” So the very morning of the service, I expected mom to send me a sign. As a longtime contributor to the My View section, I always enjoy reading what others have written. Well, low and behold. Chills ran up and down my spine while reading that day’s article, “Mom-isms echo through the years.” Thanks, Mom!

For the burial ceremony, and to honor my mom’s memory, I put on a casual dress and picked out one of my mother’s pearl necklaces to wear. I decided on one of her heart-shaped earrings and applied mom’s favorite perfume, Eternity.

The priest gave the eulogy and quoted a conversation I had had with my sister Sue about our mom.

I stated, “Mom’s not normal.”

Sue said, “What do you mean, mom’s not normal?”

“Mom’s not normal because she is PERFECT!”

After the ceremony, I went home to change. As I was putting on my favorite shorts, I noticed a reddish spot on the fabric. I’m thinking great now I have a stain I’ll have to attend to. On closer inspection, the spot turned out to be a perfectly formed heart. How in the world did it get there? Finally it dawned on me. A few days ago, I had been drinking red wine. Mom delivered a perfectly shaped wine drop imprinted in the image and likeness of a heart. Thanks Mom for this miracle from the bottom of my shorts – I mean my heart.

I decided to cut out the heart and preserve it as a keepsake of Mom’s eternal love.

It seems my mother’s heart keeps giving. My sister Sue and her husband Gary went out for lunch right after the ceremony. While seated, a moth kept fluttering around Sue’s head for a considerable length of time. Gary came up with the realization that if you add the letters e and r to moth, you get the word mother!

A few weeks later, Gary was clearing brush from his daughter’s yard when his shirt got snagged and tore. Yes, it was heart-shaped.

Then, sister Sue was cutting off a rubber band that had held a bouquet of flowers. The rubber band fell into the sink and made the form of a heart!

Thinking of me, Sue picked up a heart-shaped ceramic Christmas ornament and presented it to me as a reminder of Mom’s constant signs from above.

That evening I was watching a Hallmark Christmas-themed movie. In the show, a mother gives her daughter a holiday ornament. It was a heart. The daughter goes immediately to her Christmas tree and while placing it lovingly on a branch says, “Perfect!”