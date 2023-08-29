The small beach by the Bell Tower at the Chautauqua Institution was alive with youngsters. In the early Friday evening sunlight, bikers and walkers navigated the gravel trails by the lake. A crowd of more than 100 participants sat on folding chairs to bring in the Jewish Sabbath, singing, clapping, participating in full joy.

For my co-leader, Rabbi-Cantor Penny Myers, and me, this is how the experience of leading services for the Hebrew Congregation of Chautauqua was supposed to feel – quiet, peaceful, beautiful.

The year before had been anything but quiet. Arriving on the campus in the early afternoon of Aug. 12, 2022, we encountered people openly weeping on their porches. Police, media and politicians were present at the Institution entrance. That morning, the unthinkable had happened – esteemed author Salman Rushdie and his interviewer Henry Reese had been violently attacked at the amphitheater in front of a crowd of a thousand onlookers. All afternoon and evening activities had been canceled. It was touch and go whether there would be services at all.

Working with the Hebrew Congregation President Ester Northman, we were given the go ahead around 4 that evening. This, to say the least, would not be a normal service. Gathering in the pews of Hurlbut Church an hour later, congregants arrived shaken and distraught. Going over the notes of what I had intended to speak about, I knew none of it would work. I would have to revise.

Rabbi-Cantor Myers and I began that night with the traditional Kabbalat Shabbat prayers. The melodies of the introductory service welcoming the Sabbath Bride felt comforting. I asked for a show of hands of who had witnessed the attack. Roughly half the group raised their hands.

A report surfaced twenty minutes into the service that Rushdie had died. A man held up his smart watch to share the news. This, thankfully, proved to be erroneous, but, at the time, felt catastrophic.

When the time for remarks came, I spoke about the author’s relevance in my own life, as an inspirational figure of resistance. More than 30 years had passed since the original fatwa death warrant had been issued on Rushdie by the Ayatollah Khomeini because of his book “The Satanic Verses.” I spoke about the fact I had been in high school at the time, and now, all these years later, someone had chosen to attack. The whole day felt surreal.

After services, my middle son and I ate dinner with a delightful older couple. We recited the prayers over the wine and bread, and sat down for a delicious salmon meal. The wife had been in the amphitheater that morning. She was clearly shaken.

At that moment, it felt like Chautauqua Institution would never be the same. I wondered at how much the security system and overall feel of the campus would have to change. This was a place where people often left their doors unlocked. What would it be like in the future? In the news, the Institution President Michael Hill spoke about responding with love, “returning to podiums and pulpits,” and continuing to convene critical conversations to promote empathy.

All of these memories filled my head this year as I looked out at the participants at Shabbat services, listening to the tower bells chime cheerfully every 15 minutes. Finally, blissfully, I had returned to the beautiful, spiritual community on the shore of Chautauqua Lake.