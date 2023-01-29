My View: A parent faces her worst nightmare

As the ambulance taking 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin to the hospital waited for his mother to get there, I was devastated and I wasn’t even a football fan. I was just a mother.

Damar’s mother was in the stands during that Jan. 2 game, watching her son go into cardiac arrest on the field. I pictured her running with a fortitude she didn’t know she possessed. She was running for a life more significant than her own. She was running towards her child.

I knew what that was like. Two weeks earlier, I discovered my newborn in her baby swing covered in bright-red blood that streamed from her right nostril. I pulled her out, not even taking the time to unbuckle the safety straps. I needed to hold her in my arms right away. When she locked my eyes in with her own – two innocent moon-shaped globes that took over most of her face – I knew she was OK. Or, rather, breathing, which was what OK meant at this point.

It didn’t occur to me that I had stopped breathing.

My husband called 911, as I watched the blood saturate her one-piece pajamas. A visceral urge to clean off the stain that was tainting my perfect baby overtook me. I thought it was safe to love her. I thought.

Like Damar’s mom, I sat trembling in the cold ambulance, as I watched my barely 10-pound baby roll around on the starched white sheets of what appeared to be a massive stretcher. She looked like an orange rolling down a bowling lane.

When we arrived at the hospital, her oxygen levels were dipping below the 90s.

Similar to the commotio cordis that befell Hamlin, my baby had suffered from an event so rare that it would have made an interesting episode of “House.” After testing negative for 16 of the most common viruses, a chest CT, a hematology work-up and a nasal bronchoscopy, it was determined that she had likely aspirated on a nosebleed caused by unknown factors. It was simultaneously comforting – in that nothing was found to be wrong with her – and extremely scary to know that these things could just happen.

Eventually, her vitals returned to normal and after three days on supplemental oxygen in the pediatric ICU, we were discharged.

On the way out of the hospital, we passed Labor & Delivery. I watched the innocent faces of the first-time parents, bringing in their top-of-the-line car seats to slowly drive their newborns home. Silly novice parents, they think they can prevent death.

I shook my head. With my matted, dirty hair and pajama pants, I suspected I looked like an apparition.

The security guard at the parking validation desk must have thought the same thing. He asked my husband, “Is she OK?” I stared back at him, dumbfounded. I didn’t know how to tell him I was too scared to leave the womb of the hospital.

But I got in my car, buckled my seatbelt and checked my baby’s car seat.

I drove slowly, stopping every three or four seconds to check that she was still breathing. And then stopping again to make sure I saw it right the first time.

I know how Damar Hamlin’s mom made it to the ambulance. Parents do it every day.