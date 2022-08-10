My View: A paean to a beloved musician

The service was running late and the attendees were beginning to get restless. “Just tell Paul to noodle,” the cantor told me.

Paul was Paul Staley, our longtime organist. To him, noodling meant it was time for him to improvise. For everyone else, it was time to witness magic.

This past July, we lost Paul suddenly. He had just played for services at Congregation Shir Shalom and at Christ United Methodist Church, where he was also the organist. He and his wife, Millie, had just celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. While he had been undergoing treatment for cancer, he relayed to us he had been feeling great. And, then, he was gone.

Paul could play anything you put in front of him instantaneously. He could switch from organ to piano and back again. If the singer had a higher voice, he’d simply move up an octave or two. Choirs, no problem. He trained them, kept them in line and brought out the best in them.

Anecdotally, I heard from other clergy about how they had worked with him all the way back in the early '80s – that’s over 40 years! He worked for at least a half a dozen churches and synagogues, of all different denominations, serving a bevy of ministers, rabbis, cantors and musical directors. If God needed an organist in heaven, Paul was the guy.

For us, he was the accompanist on call, working most Friday nights, life cycles and, most importantly, High Holy Days. It was during these auspicious September and October days that he truly shined. The six-person professional choir adored him, many having worked with him for decades. On his signal, they would rise from their places on the dias and belt out the somber tones of the season.

Almost none of them could read Hebrew, but they mastered the phonetic pronunciations, embracing the music as if it were their own. On Kol Nidrei, the most important musical service of the year, his daughter Liz would play the cello, alternating the melody to the namesake prayer of the service with her father and the cantor and choir. The congregation looked on in awe.

During Covid, we leaned on him more. As our synagogue president at the time, Bruce Corris, reminded us, during the first lockdown it had been only a few of us in a sanctuary that normally seated hundreds. We projected out through the camera in the back of the room, hoping to reach our congregants in their homes and offer a measure of comfort. Paul’s music kept us sane.

Those first High Holy Days, it was Paul who stood with us on the rooftop of the snack shack at the Transit Drive-In. He played the traditional melodies on his keyboard, as the wind whipped by on a blustery fall day.

Paul was not only an organist extraordinaire but ran Niagara Organ Works, one of the only local organ repair shops, with his partner and good friend David Bond. People called on him far and wide for help with repairs. Apparently, he loved it so much he had once built a pipe organ in his basement.

For us, he was family. I loved watching him glide into the room, slipping onto the piano bench 15 minutes or so before services. As congregants came in, he would sit chatting with friends from the community behind the brick column that obscured his view from the congregation. And, then when cantor or I gave the signal, he would start to play.

There never has been, nor will there ever be, an organist quite like him.

Dear beloved Paul Staley, rest in peace.