My View: A nostalgic survey of long-lost collections

When I was a kid in the early 1970s, I thought there was only one kind of collector and that was, of course, those who collected classic baseball trading cards in mint condition.

The sought-after trading cards were of players like Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris or even an original mint condition Reggie Jackson. In fact, an original Mickey Mantle card in mint condition could fetch a million dollars from Sothebys in New York.

But, believe me, I was nowhere near that level as a sports card collector. The best that I had in terms of baseball cards was a Robin Yount rookie card somewhere amid my shoeboxes. I also had a few hockey sports trading cards – like Bernie Parent, when he was still goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers, and Lou Nanne when he still played for the Minnesota North stars.

My basketball trading cards included one of Jerry West when he was still playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

But when it came to sports trading cards, far and away my favorites were my football trading cards. I had a Len Dawson card from about 1972, when Dawson was still playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. I also had a trading card of Dawson's teammate Otis Taylor, who was a magnificent receiver in his 10-year career with the Chiefs.

I still don’t understand why Taylor, who retired in 1975, is not in the Pro Football Hall of fame. He certainly deserves it.

But my favorite football trading card was a 1975 card of Ken Stabler. It's another mystery why Stabler hasn’t been inducted into the HOF.

When I was a teenager, I became somewhat of a record collector. I had some rare albums and 45s of such artists as Count Basie as well as lots of audio cassettes. Some of the stuff I had on audio cassette you still can’t find on CD, such as rare music by Pete Fountain (New Orleans Jazz at its best), Al Shirt, and Gene Krupa, as well as some fairly rare stuff by the Lovin ‘ Spoonful and the Rascals.

And then there were the comic books. I had both Marvel and DC. My favorite comic was DC’s “Daredevil.” I was fascinated with Daredevil and his alter ego Matt Murdock. I also really liked Marvel’s Mighty Thor and his alter ego Don Blake. Of all the superheroes, the Mighty Thor seemed much larger than life compared to others of that particular time.

I also collected Hot Wheels miniature sports cars. Eventually, my parents threw away all of this stuff, because they thought it was just worthless junk, but later I found out that this supposedly worthless junk is worth plenty of money now.

Of course, for the big prices, any collectible has to be in excellent condition. There are many items that were common when I was growing up that are highly desirable now, including ordinary metal lunch boxes, especially those featuring the Monkeys, Bonanza and Star Trek.

Another rage in collecting circles – though I didn’t have this – is an original GI Joe doll. If in mint condition with the doll still in its cellophane, this will go for big bucks, especially if it’s one of the original GI Joes that came out in the 1960s.

If my parents had only realized that all this “worthless” stuff that I had owned was worth keeping. What I had as a kid would probably be worth a pretty penny in today’s marketplace.