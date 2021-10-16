My View: A new perspective on the value of teachers

As a teenager I thought everyone over the age of 25 was ancient, peculiar and from another planet. What better time than sitting in a classroom to analyze and draw conclusions about those at the helm? It took years to realize that my teachers helped me to grow into a tolerable, if not downright productive adult.
A scarecrow of a gentleman taught seventh grade business skills. We learned how to handle money, make change and do figures long before personal calculators were invented. His lessons in handling money and check writing have been useful throughout my life, although technology has made those skills virtually obsolete today. The admonishment to save and plan for the future flew over my head when a savings bond I was awarded as a graduating senior was immediately cashed and spent on shoes.
It was exciting becoming immersed, if superficially, in other cultures worldwide. The few required weeks of introductory language classes left me with the Spanish for orange, naranja, and the Latin word for beauty, pulchritude. Those classes instilled the desire to travel and experience the world and my first big trip was two weeks on a German freighter and three months hitchhiking through Europe. The "Mona Lisa" was away on loan and in Rome the Sistine Chapel closed but I knew a lifetime awaited to try again and get it right.
From the very beginning I saw opportunity in those long, narrow borders above the chalkboards in classrooms and rows of colorful tulips were repeated many times in March throughout the years.
My first and only yellow card indicating a below passing grade came accompanied by a thank-you note from the typing teacher for beautifying her bulletin boards. Art teachers especially encouraged my talent. In junior high for the cover of the holiday edition of our school newspaper, the almanac I published included a dog snuggling in a Christmas stocking, to the horror of my art teacher who called it cliché. Hadn’t she taught me anything? It was unacceptable!
A friend warned that biology with its detailed diagrams would never put me in a good light, but she was wrong. Art made the class my own. It was years after graduating for world history to truly come alive when I took a job as a costume designer for opera that required lots of research. I got blasted for putting the wrong hat on an Anglican minister in a Gilbert and Sullivan opera and not catching the stripes on the athletic socks of a corpse in "Gianni Schicchi," but, for the most part my costumed performers were in sync with the times.
In high school, we did our artwork to music from the instructor Mr. Rowswell’s own record collection so when the senior class show approached, the opportunity for a group of us to form a chorus line and dance the can-can to a selection from Offenbach was a teen girl's dream come true.
We spent weeks perfecting our high kicks. We embellished and altered the rented tatty and ill-fitting costumes. A photograph brought out at a future class reunion shows me at the end of the line kicking the wrong way while sternly surveying the line. Thanks to my art teacher, we’d brought a bit of Parisian glamour to the Town of Tonawanda stage.
Our health teacher, tasked with teaching us about the opposite sex, sculpted a cross-section of the male reproductive organs as a visual aid. Thinking she’d baked cookies, in the elevator a co-worker ripped off the tea towel for a big surprise.
Those early years are intended to stock the insatiable young person with as much information and as many experiences as possible. Teachers take on the vast responsibility and have a lasting impact on us. In the words of educator John Dewey, we are taught to think, not what to think.