My View: A new perspective on the value of teachers

My first and only yellow card indicating a below passing grade came accompanied by a thank-you note from the typing teacher for beautifying her bulletin boards. Art teachers especially encouraged my talent. In junior high for the cover of the holiday edition of our school newspaper, the almanac I published included a dog snuggling in a Christmas stocking, to the horror of my art teacher who called it cliché. Hadn’t she taught me anything? It was unacceptable!

A friend warned that biology with its detailed diagrams would never put me in a good light, but she was wrong. Art made the class my own. It was years after graduating for world history to truly come alive when I took a job as a costume designer for opera that required lots of research. I got blasted for putting the wrong hat on an Anglican minister in a Gilbert and Sullivan opera and not catching the stripes on the athletic socks of a corpse in "Gianni Schicchi," but, for the most part my costumed performers were in sync with the times.

In high school, we did our artwork to music from the instructor Mr. Rowswell’s own record collection so when the senior class show approached, the opportunity for a group of us to form a chorus line and dance the can-can to a selection from Offenbach was a teen girl's dream come true.