I recently moved, returning to my roots in the Southtowns of Western New York, after happily living in the Northtowns for over 30 years. Among the many, mostly delightful changes, there’s much more snow.

Other than the new roundabouts, I’m familiar with the surroundings and have been gradually finding new places to spend my money and starting to feel settled.

I knew before I moved that I was going to miss my beloved Ellicott Creek Trailway. I walked this path several times a week, for many years. My dilemma was to find something new and interesting to keep me moving. Fun, yet effective.

I exercise so that I can eat “everything in moderation.” Except for chocolate. I’m not good at moderating chocolate, so I must keep moving and needed to find a new exercise routine. After unpacking umpteen boxes and finally getting someone to take that old and ugly sofa couch, I felt ready to search.

The Southtowns YMCA beckoned. A very knowledgeable, diverse and talented staff seamlessly helped me join, and gave me a tour. There were smiles everywhere, so I eagerly smiled back.

The treadmills and indoor walking track upstairs immediately appealed to me, but as I passed them, I also saw members moving and grooving to music. Hmmm.

Various types and levels of Zumba are a popular draw at the Y. Classes are mostly women, but some daring men also partake a few times a week. Having extensive dance experience from my youth, I considered this option.

“Zumba Gold” first caught my attention. It’s tailored to seniors – fun, but less intense. There’s no jumping in this modified Zumba class for active older adults that recreates the original moves at a lower-intensity. Perfect.

Instructor Brandon warmly welcomed me to my first class. He joyfully led our eclectic group through 45 minutes of cha-chas and rumbas to a mix of Latin, oldies and current pop music. I think I was able to keep up without embarrassing myself. It was a good workout and I left wanting more.

Another instructor, Sara, skillfully leads several Gold classes throughout the week, as well. She uses different tunes and step combinations, adeptly keeping our minds and bodies engaged. Sara encourages us to keep moving, and not to worry about being perfect. That I can do.

A few weeks in, having greased my limbs, ligaments and mental capacity, I gave regular Zumba a try. This class was led by a real dynamo, Melissa. She energetically pushes the boundaries of movement, and this includes the dreaded jumping. But it’s a lot of fun and I find a way to covertly bounce my way through.

The best delight of all is the great and truly inspiring people I’ve met through Zumba. We are in it together, and as long as you respect others’ boundaries and sight lines, all are welcome and no level of dance expertise is expected.

Most participants stake out their places in the gym, and that’s where they are every class. That said, it’s easy to find your own space and get dancing.

Many have been taking these classes for years and formed friendships inside and outside the Y. They collaborate on Christmas gifts for the instructors and get-well cards when a regular is ailing. It’s a virtual Zumba Gold community, and I am happily assimilating.

Come on, dare to shake your booty and join the fun.