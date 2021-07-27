My View: A new hip, new hobby bring new focus

After a lot of wear and tear over the years and a pair of nasty car accidents, my right hip was becoming unbearably painful. A variety of treatments over the years resulted in fleeting pain relief, if any. It soon became apparent that a visit with an orthopedic specialist was in order.

Faster than a Buffalo summer, the doctor looked at my X-rays and said what I dreaded. I needed a hip replacement. Limping out of the office, my mind raced with thoughts about major surgery, the long days of rehabilitation, how I would handle immobility, and being dependent on my spouse and others.

It seemed like a hot mess was looming and I needed to do my due diligence. After talking with my friend, Bob, a two-time hip replacement recipient, I felt more reassured about the process and a future without debilitating pain. I focused on being able to do the things I enjoyed: golf, pickleball, hitting the gym for a kickboxing class. Or even indulging in a simple stroll around the neighborhood and climbing a staircase without distress.

It was game on.

My surgery took place on April 1 – no joke – and all went smoothly. I returned home the next day with a new right hip – precious replaceable parts that afforded me a life without chronic, grinding pain.