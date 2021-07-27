My View: A new hip, new hobby bring new focus

After a lot of wear and tear over the years and a pair of nasty car accidents, my right hip was becoming unbearably painful. A variety of treatments over the years resulted in fleeting pain relief, if any. It soon became apparent that a visit with an orthopedic specialist was in order.
Faster than a Buffalo summer, the doctor looked at my X-rays and said what I dreaded. I needed a hip replacement. Limping out of the office, my mind raced with thoughts about major surgery, the long days of rehabilitation, how I would handle immobility, and being dependent on my spouse and others.
It seemed like a hot mess was looming and I needed to do my due diligence. After talking with my friend, Bob, a two-time hip replacement recipient, I felt more reassured about the process and a future without debilitating pain. I focused on being able to do the things I enjoyed: golf, pickleball, hitting the gym for a kickboxing class. Or even indulging in a simple stroll around the neighborhood and climbing a staircase without distress.
It was game on.
My surgery took place on April 1 – no joke – and all went smoothly. I returned home the next day with a new right hip – precious replaceable parts that afforded me a life without chronic, grinding pain.
My gratitude for the surgeon, the medical staff and the physical therapists I encountered in my journey remains to this day. They are cutting edge in more ways than one.
With several weeks of down time looming, punctuated by welcome interruptions of strengthening exercises, I was faced with an unusual and unsettling feeling. How do I fill these long hours? A multitasker by nature, I’ve rarely handled idle time with grace or patience.
Now I had no choice. Because of the rehab pain and post-surgery discomfort, I could only concentrate briefly on the thick novels I had set aside for my recovery. Binge-watching shows was a great escape, but plopping in front of my TV quickly lost its appeal.
I realized it was time to try something new. I ordered a couple of Diamond Art sets, thinking that I might enjoy a simple hobby that required no artistic skills. Arts and crafts were never my thing but surprisingly I soon became hooked.
Diamond Art kit instructions are easy to follow and contain the items needed for the project. I applied dozens of glittering “diamonds” on an adhesive canvas with an applicator. Seated in a high-back chair, ice pack on my hip, I soon became immersed in matching those small pieces to their corresponding letters and numbers on the canvas.
For once, I wasn’t looking at my phone, obsessing on how soon I could return to work and my routine, and thinking about something other than what was literally in front of me. Working on my painting had an unmistakable Zen-like quality to it.
Once a reluctant crafter, I now understood the allure of doing something with one’s hands and the accompanying satisfaction of staying in the present moment, feeling focused, and a lessening of stress and fear that follows what my surgeon called a “major insult to the body.”
My first Diamond Art project was a side-by-side depiction of the moon and sun highlighted by a vivid kaleidoscope of shiny colors. Far more than a tangible representation of my new hobby, losing myself in something I would have never considered before the surgery was an unexpected and fun benefit.
Now back to my routine, I still take time to create more Diamond Art, sans ice pack, and remind myself that new habits can add more than shiny color to our lives. I thank those crafters from the bottom of my hip!