My View: A new Bills season brings memories along with it

My husband, Irv, was among the earliest Buffalo Bills supporters, starting when they were an AFL team and played in the “Old Rock Pile” (War Memorial Stadium) on Best Street. Unprotected from the elements, two teams played football outdoors in a city well-known for harsh weather. Fans crowded in with padded cushions, hot coffee, insulated parkas and an indefatigable spirit of hope.

When the Bills first moved to Orchard Park, my husband and his pals traveled Transit Road in charter buses, trapped in terrible traffic jams. We would later be regaled by Irv’s tales of frantically searching for their seats in an unfamiliar arena, even if the Bills were already hopelessly losing. Their seats were on the fifty-yard-line and they kept them for eighteen wonderful seasons.

Years passed and the faltering cohort had to relinquish their treasured tickets because of mobility issues. Although Irv no longer attended the football games physically, he still regularly watched them on TV.

My husband enjoyed many different kinds of activities; Poker nights with cronies, concerts at Kleinhans Music Hall, Shea's productions and travel. Over time, Irv became grandfather to six and his favorite pastime became taking the local grandkids and their out-of-town town cousins to the Buffalo Naval Park. He’d spend all day there exploring vessels such as the USS The Sullivans and the USS Little Rock. He was still spry enough to maneuver the tight quarters, steep stairs and narrow passageways.

Once Irv got sick, his life changed. After a lengthy hospital stay, he returned home much frailer, leaving the house only for medical visits. There was less he could physically do, but he was still able watch the Bills. Every Sunday afternoon they were scheduled to play, one of our grandsons would come over to watch the game with him. Instantly, he would pull and tug two massive reclining chairs close together to sit as near as possible to Irv. Unceremoniously, he’d shoo his father and me from the room. He wanted his grandpa all to himself.

Watching a football stadium, pregame, is like waiting for a volcano to explode. Once the warriors burst from their locker games onto the turf, fans go wild. Opposing captains and a referee meet for the coin toss to determine which team is going to kick off and pandemonium erupts once that first football sails across the stadium.

Even though my son-in-law and I were not allowed in the room where the game was being viewed, we could hear and feel the excitement. The family room was transformed into an intimate arena for two ardent fans.

If the team were victorious, grandpa and grandson were ecstatic, rehashing highlights and hoarse from cheering. However, even if the Bills were losing, our sports channel remained on till game end; To do less was disrespectful to the team.

One doesn’t have to particularly love football to be a Buffalo Bills fan.

Our grandson was far less enthusiastic about the sport than he ever let on, yet the two still came together for every game played during the last five years of grandpa’s life. They’d scream out plays, argue with referees and coach the team from the comfort of their armchairs.

Go Bills!