My View: A new appreciation for ‘Elephant Creek’

The men were transported to job sites, lived in camps, and applied their labor each day with one goal: to improve, restore and increase the beauty of the land.

On this day last June, I painted the WPA-built shelter at the rear of the Ellicott Island Bark Park while dogs frolicked and cooled off in the water. My husband, at the creek’s rocky edge, spotted a boogle of slick black weasels.

“I haven’t seen a weasel in 50 years,” he said. “They lived in my dad’s apple barn and turn stark white during the winter. Great mousers.”

I’d noticed a mother duck with a row of 10 babies the previous day and now the babies were mysteriously reduced to a trio. As sad as it seemed, nature was unfolding before our eyes. Weasels are listed among the wildlife at Ellicott Creek Park. (Many weasels are referred to as a boogle, gang or a confusion.)

Sometimes fate must take us by the shoulders and shake hard to open us to treasures at our fingertips. Those WPA laborers worked the land to create an expansive park and assembled stones into quirky perfection to please people far into the future. These tax dollars at work ensured not just security through jobs at a lean time in history but also would provide fun and relaxation to people of all ages for years to come.

When I see joggers, dog walkers and Frisbee players at Ellicott Creek Park this meanderer, browser and artist feels pride. It took a pandemic and quarantine to realize that life could be enjoyed with much less, that I’d grow to crave fewer diversions and enjoy solitude over daily hustle and busyness. Give me a day with nature, introspection, dogs at play and beauty as far as the eye can see at Ellicott Creek Park. It’s a treasure beyond gold with weasels the icing on the cake.