My View: A new appreciation for ‘Elephant Creek’

My dad was transferred by Ashland Oil from rural Illinois to this Northeastern metropolis of Buffalo. Getting lots of resistance from family and hoping to ease the transition, he had promised grand sights like Niagara Falls.
After 10 hours in the car, through miles of boring, flat land, we drove onto the Skyway to see a giant, 3D, jigsaw puzzle of a city beneath and around us, magically lit by the setting sun off Lake Erie. Sisterly squabbling halted as this city on the lake took everyone’s breath away.
As soon as we were settled, Dad introduced us to Ellicott Creek Park with its miles of swings, teeter-totters and monkey bars, making it a place where fun would always rule. Driving through the park, we saw a sad little girl caught at the top of a slide shaped like nothing we’d ever seen in Illinois – an elephant. Dad stopped the car and rescued the youngster. From that day on, I dubbed the park “Elephant Creek.”
This past year, adjusting to a Covid-19 life with less human contact, I found solace painting scenes of Ellicott Creek Park from inside the car on rainy days and sheltered beneath the old trees on sunny days. The stone picnic shelters, pathways, stairsteps and other structures throughout the park had always intrigued me.
A sign informed: This park is a project of the Works Projects Administration and built in 1933. I knew that my dad had been part of a sister project, the Civilian Conservation Corps, and was sent to Washington State to plant trees and build recreational sites. Both programs were instituted to provide decent, well-paying jobs to keep families afloat during the Depression.
The men were transported to job sites, lived in camps, and applied their labor each day with one goal: to improve, restore and increase the beauty of the land.
On this day last June, I painted the WPA-built shelter at the rear of the Ellicott Island Bark Park while dogs frolicked and cooled off in the water. My husband, at the creek’s rocky edge, spotted a boogle of slick black weasels.
“I haven’t seen a weasel in 50 years,” he said. “They lived in my dad’s apple barn and turn stark white during the winter. Great mousers.”
I’d noticed a mother duck with a row of 10 babies the previous day and now the babies were mysteriously reduced to a trio. As sad as it seemed, nature was unfolding before our eyes. Weasels are listed among the wildlife at Ellicott Creek Park. (Many weasels are referred to as a boogle, gang or a confusion.)
Sometimes fate must take us by the shoulders and shake hard to open us to treasures at our fingertips. Those WPA laborers worked the land to create an expansive park and assembled stones into quirky perfection to please people far into the future. These tax dollars at work ensured not just security through jobs at a lean time in history but also would provide fun and relaxation to people of all ages for years to come.
When I see joggers, dog walkers and Frisbee players at Ellicott Creek Park this meanderer, browser and artist feels pride. It took a pandemic and quarantine to realize that life could be enjoyed with much less, that I’d grow to crave fewer diversions and enjoy solitude over daily hustle and busyness. Give me a day with nature, introspection, dogs at play and beauty as far as the eye can see at Ellicott Creek Park. It’s a treasure beyond gold with weasels the icing on the cake.