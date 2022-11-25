My View: A near miss brings new resolutions

For 65 years, I have had minimal contact with the health care system, save for occasional checkups and an overnight hospital stay for a tonsillectomy way back in the third grade. That streak came to an abrupt halt on Aug. 15, 2022, when I fell unconscious to the bathroom floor while visiting with family at a good friend’s summer cottage.

My daughter Claire heard the thump and found me, and my daughter Natalie ran outside to get the correct address for 911. As luck would have it, a nurse who lived next door overheard her and came to help. More heaven sent than serendipity, I believe.

She woke me up and insisted I stay that way until the paramedics arrived. They transported me to Buffalo General Hospital’s ER, where doctors initially puzzled over what was wrong. Eventually, they determined that my abdomen was full of blood.

I underwent three surgeries, the second of which rearranged my internal plumbing. My kidneys suffered collateral damage but fortunately, four weeks of dialysis brought them back to independent function.

Thus began a long, slow road to recovery. My muscles were reduced to taffy from weeks of immobility, and I lost over 60 pounds – not a recommended regimen.

Drug-induced dreams made me fear sleep and prompted calls to friends to “get me outta here now,” and an ultimatum to my surgeon, Dr. Alan Posner (who saved my life), was gently rebuffed with “Give us a week to get you out of the woods lest you die at home.”

Weeks of physical and occupational therapy revealed how weak and scrawny I have become. I’m relearning the basics, like how to put one foot in front of the other and climb stairs, which drains energy like a siphon.

I’ve never known how dedicated and compassionate most health care workers can be – from doctors to nurses to support staff. But the most important person in all this has been my wife, who has been with me every step of the way, from the ambulance to my recent release. When she said “in sickness and in health” 38 years ago, she obviously wasn’t kidding. My daughters have also been incredibly supportive, and periodic FaceTime calls with my grandkids, Bella and Avett, have gone a long way towards brightening many greyish days.

Other family members have either traveled long distances or made extended visits to lend a hand or an ear while I’ve ruminated on the meaning of life, and generous neighbors have even picked up my slack in the lawn-cutting department. Still others have provided invaluable counsel and advice.

I have reconnected with many old friends with whom I had lost touch. As Jeff Bridges (who survived cancer and Covid) remarked, “What you learn when something like this happens is how much you are loved and how important it is to show love to others.”

While I have experienced secondary side effects like a vexing distortion in the taste of everything and precipitous drops in blood pressure whenever I stand up, I consider this experience to be a blessing.

I now have a greater appreciation for family and friends, and I plan to be more helpful to others whenever I can.

After 65 years, this is my opportunity, as Keb' Mo' would say, “to make myself a better man.” I don’t intend to waste it.