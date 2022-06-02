My View: A movie strikes a special chord

"CODA," the movie that won three Academy Awards, is also the acronym for Child of Deaf Adults. I was so excited about this movie winning these deserving awards. It was very emotional for me because I had deaf parents.

I still miss our special connection when conversing with them in American Sign Language (ASL). I interpreted for them for many years, as did my two older brothers. We were taught ASL as infants by our parents. We learned early on to sign for yes, no, hungry, eat and finish, for example. We learned to talk from our grandparents and relatives who often visited us at our home.

"CODA" was both comedic and dramatic. It was done mostly in closed captions when the deaf parents and son signed to their hearing daughter/sister. She responded by signing to them what the hearing people were discussing. She shared her thoughts and feelings very often with them in sign language.

But she was caught between helping them on the boat catching fish in their nets and listening to any abnormal motor sounds while fishing. She had to be a spokesperson for her family’s earnings from the fish they caught for the day – they needed her most of the time.

I helped interpret for my parents many times while living at home and taking them to medical visits, business appointments and other needs. I was happy to be there for them, otherwise they used their paper and pencil to write down what they wanted to say to that person. Today, they have cellphones to text – unlike the mid-’70s.

Deaf audiences viewing this movie loved it as much as hearing viewers. I felt that people viewing this movie all over the world had a better understanding of deaf people. It was a movie that touched our hearts.

The three actors who are deaf in real life have great acting abilities. Troy Kotsur, received the best supporting actor award as the father; Marlee Matlin, as the mother; and Daniel Durant, as the brother. Emilia Jones, as Ruby, is the only hearing and speaking actress in this deaf family. It really hit home for my brothers and me. Our parents were happy we could hear and talk.

Just as in the movie, our family life had love, humor, emotions, frustrations and conflicts. Our parents belonged to the Buffalo Deaf Club, and we, with other children who might be deaf and children like us who could hear, attended. We belonged to both the deaf community with our parents and the hearing community, by attending school, being in Scouts and having friends.

Jones had nine months of ASL training for her movie role and needed to take singing lessons. The movie shows Ruby joining the chorus while attending school and she is a good singer. She is chosen to do a duet with a young man from the chorus. All the parents are invited to see the performance of the chorus and we the audience hear them sing. However, the director and writer, Sien Heder, chose to have the viewers in the film to experience silence. The deaf only see mouths moving, no voices.

My parents lived in silence, but I always respected them. I was never ashamed of them or embarrassed. I am so proud of my parents raising us children with love and understanding, helping us to be better people. I met a wonderful man who was the only boyfriend who wanted to learn sign language.

My parents were thrilled. We have been married for almost 57 years.