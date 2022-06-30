My View: A memorable event doesn't go quite as planned

First Holy Communions are held in spring, a time of renewal, when trees begin to burst with buds and flowers slowly awaken. Soft breezes whisper past; everything feels fresh and new.

I made my Communion in the spring of 1965, in St. Mary’s Church in Medina. Many preparations are needed to accomplish one of the most memorable sacraments a seven-year-old ever experiences.

It included religious education classes, lessons about God and his blessings in our lives, learning prayers, attending a retreat and attending weekly and holy day masses. I found myself drowsing against my Mom’s shoulder once or twice!

For the ceremony, girls wear white dresses to represent purity. My Mom took me to Blissett’s, a local children’s store. After trying on several, I found the perfect one: it had smocking on the top, a plain skirt and it tied with a bow in the back.

We also found a headpiece in the shape of a crown that was decorated with tiny pearls and an attached veil and white Mary Jane shoes. My sister gave me a fluffy white stole wrap in case the morning air was chilly. I felt like a princess and looked so forward to my big day!

About a month before the big event, my brother Tommy and I began practicing. He pretended to be a priest and presented the “host” to me over and over – we used thin, round pastel mint wafers that were not only colorful, but tasty as well.

The weekend before, we made our Reconciliation (a sacrament of penance) and received prayers to say; at seven years old, I really had nothing to confess.

The morning finally arrived and we all met at the school and walked in procession to church. I could barely contain my excitement because my entire family was there to watch this beautiful ceremony.

As we entered church, cameras clicked, flashbulbs popped and crackled and I could smell the familiar odor of incense. I felt like a movie star as we walked down the center aisle.

Mass began and, one by one, we folded our hands in prayer and marched to the altar. Everyone made the sign of the cross after receiving the host and were led back to their seats – everyone except for me! I unfortunately panicked and began to choke. The host didn’t taste minty fresh; it was very thick and extremely dry. The nuns made me pace back and forth in front of everyone; to this day, I’m not sure how that was supposed to help. Finally, with sheer will power, I managed to swallow it.

I was so upset that I ruined my beautiful moment and let everyone down.

As it turned out, my family and classmates didn’t laugh at me, though I knew my face was as red as Rudolf’s nose. I just smiled and thought God would forgive me for my blunder – I just needed to forgive myself.

Over the years that followed, I attended all my nephews’ ceremonies and when my nieces Katie and Julie made their Communions twenty years after me, Julie, my goddaughter, wore my dress. Both girls looked beautiful and didn’t have the embarrassing issue I had. I remember taking a picture of them in front of the Blessed Mary statue, surrounded by red tulips.

Several years later, both my sons also went through this ceremony. Everything went smoothly until my youngest son decided to sneak out of his Reconciliation, while waiting his turn, to play at a friend’s house. I was so upset with him and – after using a few choice words – I finally had something to confess!