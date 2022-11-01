My View: A magnificent trip seems impossible to describe

In school I wondered why I needed to learn about nouns and adjectives. I have since discovered their usefulness, but never have I needed them as much as I do now.

My husband and I just returned from a month in Italy and Switzerland – a trip of a lifetime, or as my shirt said: Dream It. Plan it. Do it. It should have said: Dream it. Plan it. Cancel it. Re-dream it. Re-plan it. Do it. (Thank you Covid.)

Let’s start with the good old noun: A person, place or thing. The people we met, the places we went, the things we saw, were a delicious buffet of life. People dressed in all kinds of clothes, speaking all kinds of languages and from all walks of life energized our days. The old and young, the able and struggling – all met each day with determination, whether it meant hiking 2 miles to the next town or climbing the stairs to the place they called home. And the kindness of total strangers reminded us that goodness is alive and well in the world.

We gratefully accepted an offer from a total stranger of a ride to the train station when no taxis were available. We also accepted an invitation from Sandra, at the Toscana Saporita Cooking School, to join the “class” for a mouthwatering, multicourse dinner. Then there was dear Stefano, our Tuscan Airbnb host. His contagious enthusiasm, his passion for the rolling patchwork of green hills and stone towns that speckled Val d’Orcia, his love for his wife, Sylvia, and his son Timo – it all translated into the warmest welcome anyone could receive. And we must not forget the day our 11-hour train odyssey from Italy to Switzerland left us exhausted and hungry, and a Heaven-sent German couple came to our rescue. Together we stumbled around in the dark with flashlights, trying to find our chalet. As we dragged our bags to the door, they returned with a “takeaway” meal they had brought from the restaurant in town. Strangers, all of them, but each one etched a memory onto our hearts.

As for adjectives, well, I ran out after two days in Rome. The Vatican, the Sistine Chapel, the Colosseum, the ruins, the Pantheon – all stoic keepers of ancient tales and golden in the afternoon sun. The narrow stone streets in every city were barely wide enough for a car, but somehow elastic enough to accommodate café tables, people, taxis, laughter and life.

Cinque Terre was alive with multicolored pastel abodes clinging to rocky cliffs that offered unobstructed views of hanging laundry, fresh catches arriving on weathered boats in the harbor and sun-stars dancing on the aquamarine sea.

We thought Rome, Siena, Florence, Pisa, Lucca, Vignoni Alto, Cinque Terre and Parma had depleted our supply of adjectives for a lifetime – and then we encountered Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland. Leaving our chalet, we boarded a train, then a gondola and stopped at 7,500 feet. We breathed in the daunting majesty of the Alps and felt our insignificance as much.

A visit to Zurich was the ribbon that wrapped up our trip and lovingly brought it to an end. The dear son of a lifelong friend gave us a million-dollar tour of the city and shared a traditional, comfort-food laden Swiss dinner with us. We felt embraced by the warmth of a familiar friendship, and felt overflowing gratitude for the breathtaking month we had experienced.

My next task will be to create new adjectives for the English language. There are far too many people, places and things yet to discover.