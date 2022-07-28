My View: A longtime contributor looks back

I look forward to writing an essay and seeing it published in My View. When I haven’t written for a while, the urge makes itself felt and I know that it is time to sit down and pound the keys. I ask myself, “What new thing has happened that I can connect with old things and write about? What have I learned that I can share?”

Many times I write in order to heal. My first published essay in The Buffalo News was in a column called “Viewpoints” in 1987. It reads like an article you might find in today’s A section. Immigration was a hot topic then as now and weighed heavily on my heart. So I tracked down an interpreter and interviewed several refugee parents who had traveled to America without their children. Natives of El Salvador, they had left their children behind to wend their way to settlement in Canada.

I still wonder about those families. Did they stay in Canada or return home again? Were they able to transport their little ones, or are they still apart?

One of the My View topics described the closing of the United Church Home on Amherst Street. As the public relations person in that 126-year-old facility, I grew to love those aging residents. So when closing time came, and they moved elsewhere in confusion and sadness, my heart hurt. I wrote about it. That always helps.

On the other hand, when I feel silly, I also write. Like the one I wrote about the insanity that has become the health care industry with its many specialty physicians. Its title, “Take Two Doctors and Call Me in the Morning,” just about tells the story, with a smile or two along the way.

Our garage offered still another inspiration. It tilted like the Tower of Pisa, looking like something had smacked it hard on the left and forever forced it to bend to the right. Then our huge willow tree fell right down on it. “The garage doesn’t lean anymore,” I wrote. With a whoosh and a swipe, that tree socked that garage straight! Silly stuff, for sure, but it puts smiles on faces.

What has happened recently that I could commit to the computer? My beloved husband passed away just before Christmas this past year. His beautiful memorial service was weepy and joyous, all at the same time. Surely, our 57 years together deserves the best words that I have in me.

One of the ways I seek to recover during this huge life-change is to submerge myself in other people’s writings. Books of various subjects surround me. They range from light-hearted (“Dewey, the Library Cat”) to less so (“My Year Driving the Kids on School Bus 3077”). Other people’s stories seem to soften my own.

Eventually I hope to be able to pick up the classic that writer Joan Didion penned about her grief after the death of her husband. But I’m not ready to crack that one yet.

I am still processing this new life. Right now, there are no words to describe it. But when they begin to flow, they will be happy ones.

I’ll share about our camping trip to Amish county when squirrels scurried off with the breakfast toast and the time we house-sat in Ohio and the shower pipe broke. I’ll write about Mike’s tennis skills and his great harmonica playing, the kindness others saw in his eyes, his adoration for family and church. I’ll share about his prayer life, vibrant and ever-present, his enjoyment of romantic Hallmark movies and classical music. As these memories flow through my mind, my love for my husband burns bright in my heart.

Someday I will write about all that, but not now.

It is not yet time.