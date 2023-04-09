I often speak about the wonderful community I live in – Tuscarora Nation one of the Six Nations of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy.

A historic event occurred recently reinforcing this pride. It all started in 1941 with the bombing of Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into World War II.

Tuscarora men joined the war effort and women were needed to work in plants and factories. My great-uncle George joined the Army and went to Germany (where he met his beautiful wife and brought her back home). My great-aunt Elsie’s (George’s sister) husband Louis also joined the Army.

Our local Bell Aerospace Plant needed workers. Bell developed the first jet fighter in the United States, the Bell P-59 Airacomet, in 1942. It was built in secrecy in what is now the Tri-Main Building in Buffalo.

Elsie went to work at Bell Aerospace in Wheatfield. Her newborn son, Ellis, was now in need of caretaking. As our families have done for many years, looking out for each other and helping to raise upcoming generations, Elsie’s 15-year-old school sister, Norma, left school and took on the job of tending to Ellis.

Norma was a passionate student, she loved school and she loved her classes and friends. She started school late due to a bout of rheumatic fever but made up for her missed time quickly. Norma’s father passed away when she was 6 in a roadway accident while working on state roads. Her mother, my great-grandma Sarah, took on many jobs to keep her family together. She did beadwork, which was sold at Niagara Falls. She took on laundry, sewing, and whatever was needed to keep them going.

Norma’s efforts for her family continued after she got married to Uncle Simon, who was also a WWII Navy vet, and raised six children. She was a strong supporter of their educations and served as a room mother, a homework helper, a sports encourager and game attendee.

Because of her, the next two generations include a traditional indigenous farmer, a professor, a medical doctor, a business owner, welders, federal workers, a philanthropist and Cornell graduates.

Young Ellis Printup, the newborn she took care of, followed the tradition of his father by joining the Army and going to Vietnam in 1964. He returned home and with his wife Helen had eight children. Sadly, he paid the ultimate sacrifice for his service when he got cancer from his exposure to Agent Orange and passed away at the age of 46.

In January, my 96-year-old aunt Norma, the oldest resident living on our territory, received an honorary high school diploma. It was a happy and historic occasion that was celebrated by all of us. Our community rallied, sending congratulations, flowers and cards.

This month the sixth grade class at Tuscarora School wrote congratulatory letters to this wonderful role model.

It was heartwarming to see the words of our 12-year-olds: “My school is proud of you, you served your family well, I’m in sixth grade and I’m happy for you.” “Thank you for helping the Tuscarora Community and for helping your family even when you could not go to school. You would be a good teacher because you loved school and kids.” “Thank you for the things you did for our community. It’s important that you did that sacrifice. The community grows stronger when people help each other.”

Intelligent words from our youth.