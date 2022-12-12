My View: A long ago dinner with German orphans still resonates

The Christmas season is, of course, about creating and remembering special moments with friends and family. I am 91 years old, so my memories of Christmas sometimes fade or blend in with other moments in my life.

However, I can remember one Christmas dinner like it was yesterday. Every Christmas Eve at the dinner table with my beloved family, I interrupt the chatter and light noise of silverware on plates and ask, “Did I ever tell you about my Christmas with the German orphans?”

The great-grandchildren at the table think they may have heard this one before, but the older family members seated there politely reply, “No ... I don’t think you have...”

In 1953, I was in the WWII Occupation Army in Germany. Back then, the draft was still on and boys my age had a 50/50 chance at either heading to war in Korea or going to Germany where there was peace – though the Soviets were just across the border. Friends I grew up with in South Buffalo were sent in both directions, and I know how fortunate I was to be sent to Germany. We were stationed at the Wiesbaden Airbase, a U.S. Air Force base with two Army anti-aircraft battalions attached to it. I served as a radio operator, and I can still “dot and dash” my way through a sentence in Morse code today.

On Christmas Day, as I was heading to the mess hall for dinner, I saw a huge bus parked in front of the building unloading children into the mess hall.

“What are these kids doing here?”

“They’re from the orphanage in town. They’ll be having Christmas dinner with us.”

They seated us four to a table; two GIs and two orphans. At our table, we sat down with two boys. At first, they seemed somewhat ill-at-ease, silently fiddling with items on the table. I think they were in awe of having dinner with two soldiers twice their size.

In my limited German, I asked their names and ages and whether they had any brothers and sisters. One boy was 14 and the other was nine years old. As we talked, they seemed to relax. The older boy asked me something I had been asked before while in Germany, “Are you a Chicago gangster?” This is because Hitler had told so many of his people back in the ‘30s and ‘40s that Americans were violent gangsters from Chicago. I assured him I was not, and he was very glad about that.

I’m not sure how many children were there, maybe 30 to 40, plus three or four of the staff. As the dinner ended and we said our goodbyes, we wished each other well and said, “Auf Wiedersehen.”

I didn’t give that moment much thought for the rest of the day, or the rest of my tour in Germany, actually. It wasn’t until I was back home in South Buffalo for Christmas the following year with my family that the beauty and humanity of that night with the orphans struck me. It might have been the most meaningful dinner I have ever had. I’m sure many of those children may have lost their parents in the war, and those boys we sat with were just innocent casualties.

I don’t know if other outfits hosted similar dinners, but I was very proud that ours, the 443rd AAA battalion sponsored this one. These children would all be in their eighties now. As I recall our dinner together, and our shared bond over Christmas, I hope they all grew up to lead wonderful lives.

Fröhliche Weihnachten and Merry Christmas to all!