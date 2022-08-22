My View: A lifetime of communication technologies

I remember as a toddler receiving two coloring books and a large box of Crayola crayons as a Christmas present. I think there were 64 (!) colors from which to choose, and I was in seventh heaven. I prided myself in not only staying within the lines, but also for choosing the right colors to make a perfect picture. I would, with much confidence, show them off to whoever happened to be near, rejoicing in the praise that was offered in return.

But soon I was almost 5, and entered into kindergarten. There I was introduced to the fun of finger painting. How gloriously wonderful it was to dip my tiny fingers into the paint wells and transfer said paint to a blank piece of paper. No longer restricted to the rule of staying within the lines, I could create and draw whatever my fertile mind conjured up. I loved drawing and I loved painting, maybe even a tad more than coloring with crayons.

At almost 6, I passed into first grade and was introduced to the pencil. In lower grades we were taught the Palmer method of writing, and I practiced straight up-and-down lines and circles that danced across the lined paper, making cursive writing easy to learn.

Not too many years later, my school desk now featured an ink well in the upper right corner. My wooden-handled pen with a metal nib was now my means of writing. Dip it into the ink well, write a few words, then dip it into the ink well, then write ... Well, need I go on? You get the picture, I’m sure.

The years passed and a new writing utensil was introduced. It was called a fountain pen and, wonders of wonders, the ink was contained within the pen itself. No longer was the dipping procedure needed. We could write and write nonstop with no refills needed. Could writing be any easier?

Well, yes, it could be. As a sophomore in high school, I started my three years of typing classes on a manual typewriter, and won the prizes offered each year as the fastest and best typist in my class. (Please excuse my prideful moment.) Because of my expertise in this field, I was offered a job, upon graduation from high school, as secretary to the principal of a local elementary school.

Years passed and I was now a wife and mother, looking for a part-time job to fill in those empty spaces of time when my children were in school. I received one, only to find the typewriter had now morphed into an electric version. If you lost the light touch, even for a second, you would have a line of the same letter spread across the whole page … ggggggg, etc. This was a tough lesson for those of us who had learned to type on a manual one, but with practice and many mistakes, I did. Talk about keeping up with the times, eh?

Oh, oh. I shouldn’t have said that because now, present-day communication no longer requires a typewriter. Instead, one must know how to text. Admittedly, this is something I can do on my large desk-top computer with an equally large keyboard, but still fail at while using my cellphone and thumbs for said activity.

As you can see, I have progressed from crayons, pencils, pens and typewriters to the modern means of communication. It’s been a fun journey and, as mentioned, one in which I’m still a student. I can’t help but wonder what could be next ...