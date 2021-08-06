My View: A lifelong romance began at Crystal Beach

“Has it really been that long?” I get that question a lot and ask it myself about a lot of different things lately.
It’s coming up to 52 years of wedded bliss later this month and, yeah, it really has been that long since a skinny girl from the East Side and a nice Polish boy from Cheektowaga tied the knot on a summer evening in 1969.
This romance began four years earlier at Crystal Beach, Ont., on “Senior Prank Day” of Bishop Turner High School. (Do seniors still do that?) The boys there did some elaborate stunts back then. I mean, seriously, kidnapping one of the priests and tying him up in Schiller Park?
At my girls’ school down the block, the worst we pulled was gently placing our heavily chalked hand on the backside of some of the older nuns. (Sorry, Sister Sylvia.) Hard to keep a straight face in the classroom when they turned to write on the blackboard. Such cut-ups we were.
I begged my mom to drive my girlfriends and me over to Canada so we could be part of this unsanctioned celebration. I assured my mom that one of the other mothers would pick us up for a ride home later in the evening.
Once we got there, we separated because a couple of the girls had boyfriends they wanted to meet up with and I somehow ended up riding the Comet roller coaster with a couple of Turner boys because my other friend was too chicken.
She wanted to go off with a couple of other girls for another ride, but we all had agreed beforehand to meet up for our ride home. I thought I had the right time and spot but no one showed. I was stranded.
Terrified to try to call home because I would never hear the end of it, and a simple dime in a pay phone wouldn’t work calling home from Canada, I accepted the offer of a ride from the two Turner boys I hung around with most of the afternoon.
Of course, when I got home, I told my parents I got a ride with one of the other mothers because they would have killed me to find out I accepted a ride from strangers.
It turned out that my friends abandoned me because “someone said that someone heard that somebody saw me tell someone else” I got a ride home with another mother. Oh, those carefree days before cellphones!
That was the fateful day I met my husband and the best man at our wedding. It was at least 10 years before my mother got the straight story of how I got home that day. It was a funny story by then, but would have surely ruined the rest of my teen years had I fessed up that night.
After a seven-year honeymoon, two children arrived, and our pact to never get a divorce was worked out over those early years of parenthood. Turns out we loved our kids dearly, but neither one of us liked the idea of being a single parent.
We joked that it would be a very different custody battle like no other ever fought in New York State. “He gets them!” “No! She gets them!” How embarrassing would it be to admit that?
Fortunately, that never happened because we managed to stay best friends and from that fateful day at Crystal Beach since, every adventure was way more fun with that nice Polish boy from Cheektowaga.