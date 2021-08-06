My View: A lifelong romance began at Crystal Beach

She wanted to go off with a couple of other girls for another ride, but we all had agreed beforehand to meet up for our ride home. I thought I had the right time and spot but no one showed. I was stranded.

Terrified to try to call home because I would never hear the end of it, and a simple dime in a pay phone wouldn’t work calling home from Canada, I accepted the offer of a ride from the two Turner boys I hung around with most of the afternoon.

Of course, when I got home, I told my parents I got a ride with one of the other mothers because they would have killed me to find out I accepted a ride from strangers.

It turned out that my friends abandoned me because “someone said that someone heard that somebody saw me tell someone else” I got a ride home with another mother. Oh, those carefree days before cellphones!

That was the fateful day I met my husband and the best man at our wedding. It was at least 10 years before my mother got the straight story of how I got home that day. It was a funny story by then, but would have surely ruined the rest of my teen years had I fessed up that night.