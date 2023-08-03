I remember when I was 5, 13 was my destination. Oh, my, to be a real live teenager. Who wouldn’t wish for that? And then, after what seemed a century of living, there I was, finally celebrating that historical figure of 13. I was now an official teen.

I relished these sought-after years, mostly enjoying each and every one of the seven allotted me. But it was time to leave my childhood behind, and become a real adult. I beat the clock by one year when I married my high school sweetheart at the advanced age of 19.

Because Bob, my husband, was still a member of the military, we both agreed we should wait to have children till he was discharged.

Soon after that promised date, I gave birth to a beautiful little girl, Melonie, who brought much happiness to our lives and those closest to us. Sadly, this joy was short-lived as she died during a medical procedure when she was barely 16 months old. I won’t try to describe what this is like. Either you have experienced it and need no reminder of the deep sorrow, or you are blessed. I hope you are one of the blessed.

After a loss like that, you don’t see how you can go on living, but it seems you do. And two years later, we were again gifted with a handsome son we named after my husband. To add to that joy, two years later we had an adorable daughter. Life was good.

Fast forward – and isn’t that the way life seems to go – we are now parents to two adults, grandparents to four grandchildren, and great-grandparents to five. Whew. Wait. How did we get here so fast? Wasn’t it just yesterday that we were “the young ones”?

I used to look at old folks and wonder what they were thinking. Were they obsessing over the fact that they might die any minute? I was sure they were.

But here I am, fast approaching my 91st birthday. Do I give death a thought? Well, maybe ... once in a blue moon. But mostly I’m too busy living a full and fun-filled life.

I love being a member of the Clarence Senior Center, where I have made too many friends to enumerate. And I’m active. Maybe I should spell that word with a capital A. I play floor shuffleboard twice a week, table-top once a week, indoor horseshoes, and three exercise classes to help keep this older body from aging too fast. I play bridge once a week, which hopefully helps keep my brain from going stagnant. I eat my big meals there, with friends, five days a week.

I admit that I have legs that are starting to rebel (traitors!) but if there is music playing, they still keep perfect time with the beat.

I am lucky that I have a daughter and son-in-law and a couple of grown grandchildren living near me so I am not without family. My other family, grandchild and greats, live out of town, but keep in touch via the computer. And my out-of-town son calls me every Saturday, without fail.

I’m not the richest person in the world, but I can pay my bills, and I have everything I need, and then some. I am entering the ninth decade of my life, and am grateful to still be here. Friends, family and decent health all help to make this possible.

In other words, I am blessed.