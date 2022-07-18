My View: A life of teaching brings with it wonderful memories

“Class! Class! Come gather round and see what Mark is doing!” That student clearly remembered my praise some 50 years later. Mark felt so encouraged by the focus on his work that he chose a life in the arts.

Another student, Kevin, had designed and prepared his chosen project. We stayed after school to silkscreen yards of fabric for curtains for his mother. There’s no way we could have finished that during a 43-minute high school art class. Recently, when he went through his mother’s things, Kevin found those curtains, carefully packed.

Kathy stayed in our art room after school, seeking ways to be helpful in cleaning up, obviously preferring not to go to her difficult home. Besides being gifted in art, especially with the potter’s wheel, she always accepted my offers to have her drive with me on school errands and to exhibits.

When we found each other on Facebook recently, she said, “I had you when I needed you."

Debbie’s home life was full of conflict, so she eagerly enjoyed the safety to be herself in our art room. Always outstanding in originality, she says the experience encouraged her to follow a life of social activism.

Another student had a ceramic piece entered in an “Up and Coming Craftsmen” exhibit and it won an award – one of the things that inspired her to become an art teacher. No one in her family had been to college before that.

More recollections by students:

“When you spoke to our class about UNICEF helping little children who didn’t have enough to eat, I was so emotional, I have been a lifetime supporter!”

“I recognized the black pottery of Oaxaca when I visited a gift shop in Albuquerque! I remembered your telling about meeting Rosa!”

At the age of 99, as a long-retired art teacher, along with feeling remembered and appreciated, I also gratefully look back to my earliest teaching experiences. I was 21 as a first year teacher, and some senior girls who were slightly younger asked me to form the first Girl Scout Troop in their small town. I remember the excitement when the big box of uniforms arrived.

In that long-gone era, I taught all the grades, kindergarten through grade 12. Assuming it was too difficult for the kindergartners to say my whole name, I told them to call me Mrs. T. I told all the others my full name. Walking home one day, I was passing two little girls playing. One called out, “Hi, Miss T!” The other said, “That’s not Miss T. That’s Miss McCulsky!”

Another favorite old memory is about the loss of my fairly new wedding ring after a fourth grade art class. We wore smocks in those days, and, when the medium would be messy, I would put my filigree gold band in my pocket. It was the last class of the day, and all the children were scrambling to find it. We finally left, sadly. About an hour later, I heard a timid knock on my door. There stood a child, grinning, ”I found it!” He had continued the search after the others left and discovered the ring it in the carton packed with watercolor boxes from that lesson, having somehow slipped out of my pocket! Oh, how happy we both were! I wonder how his life has been.

Since my retirement in 1985, I have met former students often, always with joy. When I attended the 50th high school reunion of the class of 1972 recently, it was a day of warm, wonderful encounters. And great memories.