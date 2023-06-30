It was late afternoon on a clear day last December when my sister Marlene was struck by a pickup truck while walking in a well-illuminated and marked crosswalk by the Lancaster Opera House. The inattentive driver pulled over after mowing her down, the police came and an ambulance arrived and whisked her – dazed and bleeding from the head – to Erie County Medical Center.

The accident didn’t make the papers, and police didn’t look into it until informed that Marlene was lying comatose in the hospital trauma unit in critical condition. They assumed, I was told at the police station, that she was taken to the hospital and subsequently released. The driver might have gotten only a ticket for his extreme carelessness but even that was questionable, according to the lieutenant detective who finally launched an accident investigation at my urging.

Now, six months later, my sister’s life has been changed possibly forever by that accident. She spent nearly two months at ECMC before she was transferred to a subacute rehab facility where she now resides. Marlene, 61, knows who I and my wife and children are but her mind is in sharp decline, a jumble of incoherent thoughts and hallucinatory images she sees in her room and outside her window. Her personality remains sweet and agreeable but a conversation with her is anything but lucid.

Not to make this sound like an obituary, but something within Marlene has died – what made her a person of comprehensive thought. The severe brain injury she suffered on that fateful afternoon legally crossing a village street scene framed by a flurry of Christmas lights has rendered her relatively mindless. She functions bodily, but her mind is scattered toward parts unknown.

Marlene was content with the small village life she led in Lancaster, snug in her nearby garage apartment with kind and considerate landlords next door. Seemingly everyone knew her, as she was a daily presence, walking often with her personal shopping cart (she gave up driving some time back), saying hello and stopping to talk with neighbors, shoppers and shop ownerson her rounds, petting every dog and cat that she encountered along the way.

Marlene was careful to obey the rules regarding pedestrians, sidewalks and streets. However, obeying the rules when crossing the street was not in her favor that December afternoon, thanks to a thoughtless driver.

I feel this could be a cautionary tale for all pedestrians. I find that in my daily walks, from a Buffalo-area life for 73 years to a Florida life for the past five months, walking can be a tenuous experience. While a number of motorists yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, sidewalks and roadside paths, there are some who tend to wield machine over man. I’ve gotten my share of honks and screeched brakes when crossing legally at a crosswalk, stop sign or stop light, and rightfully facing traffic while walking at roadside.

The answer, of course, is vigilance. You may know your right of way as a pedestrian, but in an unanticipated showdown between vehicle and walker, you know who’s got the edge.

New York State law says pedestrians have the right of way in all crosswalks and at intersections with marked or unmarked crosswalks, and that drivers are required to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk, even when the pedestrian isn’t in the driver’s lane. Unfortunately, that law wasn’t on my sister’s side that December afternoon.