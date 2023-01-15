My View: A lesson in humanity comes to mind

Many folks have meticulously organized their family histories into photo albums and digital files.

They adorn their homes with framed pictures of past and present generations. They are proud stewards of their legacies.

I am not one of those people. I have been neglectful and irresponsible. The paltry collection of family photos I possess are stained and faded, residing in an old shoebox tucked away in my closet. If I were less superstitious, I would throw them out.

This is not to say I am completely negligent. I do make an effort to foster memories (though they often seem to have suffered the same wear and tear as my photos). By going on long walks through the streets where I grew up, I can sometimes conjure up scenes from my childhood.

I am fortunate to live in a village that has not been overly modernized. Much here remains as it was centuries ago – Victorian homes, fountain sculptures, a historic library. Most importantly, many of the trees I knew as a child have survived. It is one of those great old maples that has launched the memory of a singular woman who made an indelible mark on my soul.

Her name was Amy. She was a young woman, fair-skinned with sharp features and a slight frame – hardly bigger than an average 11-year-old girl. She suffered from Tourette syndrome, an incurable nervous condition causing her to exhibit involuntary body spasms, facial contortions and guttural vocal outbursts.

She was also a spectacular figure in her stretch pants and colorful scarves, and I often spied on her from hiding places as she walked to and from town, her body twirling, limbs flailing. I was intrigued by her strange and wild dances.

Amy was a protected member of the town. Most adults understood the nature of her suffering – the demons who possessed her physical body had failed to claim her soul or mind. Moreover, those were times when people with such disabilities were encouraged to, inasmuch as possible, lead normal lives. In her way, she served to unite the community.

Although parents tried to educate kids about Amy’s misfortune and issued stern warnings about showing any disrespect, a neighbor boy and I had other ideas. For us, Amy’s episodes had been a source of entertainment. When no adults were around, we would practice that dance, flailing our limbs, contorting our bodies, making ugly sounds. One summer day we devised a scheme that might send her into the ultimate frenzy.

It was an excellent climbing tree, this one I remember, with horizontal limbs and leaves that canopied the sidewalk. Carefully cradling a water balloon in one hand, I ascended to the place where I would drop it. The plan was not to hit her directly, but to land it near enough so she would get splashed at the ankles – just enough to set her in motion.

But on this evening, as Amy approached, there was no dance, and she came to that space below me calmly, quietly. It is hard to explain that forever moment. But I recall distinctly her brightly colored scarf as she paused, as if holding her breath. Then suddenly she looked straight up at me. In that moment, I froze, held in check by her steady, clear eyes that seemed to say, “I know your mother and your grandmother, and so I know you.”

She was already several houses away by now, having resumed her familiar, erratic gait, when I finally let my balloon fall.

It made dull splat on the empty sidewalk.