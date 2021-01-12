My View: A jolly best friend personifies Santa

You never really know a friend until they play Santa Claus in real life. I have known Ed since he sat behind me in our high school homeroom and jammed a set of keys into my spine. That was more than 50 years ago, and we have been best of friends ever since.

When I first heard that he would play Santa, I was elated. It was the perfect fit. The role of a lifetime. It was like Whistler seeing his mom sitting in profile in a black dress against a gray background and realizing that he had to paint her. I knew right away that being Santa was the fulfillment of a lifetime journey, and that my grandson would play a part.

So many components went into the making of this Santa.

The beard. The obvious one. Not everyone who has a beard can play Santa, and anyone can buy a fake beard. Ed had a beard before he grew one. Facial hair was forbidden in our Catholic high school. He had a deep voice, rougher than Grizzly Adams’ beard. The real beard grew in, becoming the main feature of his face. Snowdrops somehow got planted in that dark-brown patch; that, kids, is how Santa’s beard gets so white during the magic season.