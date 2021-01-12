My View: A jolly best friend personifies Santa

You never really know a friend until they play Santa Claus in real life. I have known Ed since he sat behind me in our high school homeroom and jammed a set of keys into my spine. That was more than 50 years ago, and we have been best of friends ever since.
When I first heard that he would play Santa, I was elated. It was the perfect fit. The role of a lifetime. It was like Whistler seeing his mom sitting in profile in a black dress against a gray background and realizing that he had to paint her. I knew right away that being Santa was the fulfillment of a lifetime journey, and that my grandson would play a part.
So many components went into the making of this Santa.
The beard. The obvious one. Not everyone who has a beard can play Santa, and anyone can buy a fake beard. Ed had a beard before he grew one. Facial hair was forbidden in our Catholic high school. He had a deep voice, rougher than Grizzly Adams’ beard. The real beard grew in, becoming the main feature of his face. Snowdrops somehow got planted in that dark-brown patch; that, kids, is how Santa’s beard gets so white during the magic season.
Good with kids. Ed never grew up. He and I volunteered at a summer program for underprivileged kids. He was a hit with his jokes and pranks. He perfected his swimming skills and became Johnny Weissmuller to teach a few hundred youngsters from southwest Queens, who only got wet from fire-hydrant showers, how to swim. When he had children of his own, he – one of six himself – cast them, wriggling and giggling, across the room to safe landings on a couch. I, an only child, had my introduction to creative child entertainment.
Performer. Ed is the best wit and storyteller I have ever met. His comebacks are as quick and sharp as a bowie knife. He is never without words and has a joke for every occasion. His specialty is Irish humor, cataloging the eccentric antics of his ancestors (including a heart-burning account of choking down his mother’s oatmeal).
Stature. Ed’s physique had all the qualifications of a jolly elf, which he often adorned with a loose-fitting dashiki. He’s recently trimmed down, but his lap retains the reinforced confidence to support a variety of sitters.
The client: My 7-year-old grandson, Joe. Creating TikTok videos makes him a discerning audience.
Last year Ed, with his naturally white wreath adorning his chin, was selected as the Santa for the Paramus Park mall in New Jersey. This year, social distancing forced him onto Zoom.
The remote video connection between New Jersey and Lancaster, N.Y., was made on Christmas Eve at 11:10 a.m. Santa was prompt. Joe was hooked. Joe was enthralled. Santa was himself. He addressed Joe like he was the only little boy in the world. Santa lobbed softball questions; he and Joe played catch. Ed was the incarnation of Santa.
Joe believed utterly. What a gift, to fill a child’s imagination! Santa’s two puppets (named for his own grandchildren) joined in. Joe reached out to the screen.