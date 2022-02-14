My View: A house project offers lessons in life

We moved to Machias in 2015. My wife, daughter and I moved in a rush to live out what remained of our dreams. It was a race against the harsh light of an unfamiliar morning, which threatened to wake us up and steal our dream away.
The dream ended on a cold December night in 2016. Since that time, her daughter has nearly completed her college degree, her challenging puppy has become my most loyal companion and I have begun to remodel the kitchen of the 120-year-old farmhouse we were so determined to make our home.
The updates include new cabinets, floor and appliances. I am completely reconfiguring the layout, and have moved the fridge, stove and microwave to more practical locations. By the entrance to the breezeway I have built a new pantry.
I am frequently asked, “What about the door?” It’s mostly pink and purple, with a light blue trim. There is an old rusty horseshoe nailed below the window, and it has an original glass doorknob that wobbles a bit when turned.
I don’t know. I’m nearly certain it will be updated with the breezeway when I get around to that, but maybe not for the kitchen project. Not yet.
You see, that door still has things to teach me. It’s Lisa’s door. It’s my door of penance. It reminds me each time I walk through it that I can do better.
When we moved to Machias, soon after her diagnosis, I set to work doing everything possible to make this old house a home for her. She always wanted a home in the country, and was as determined as I was to make it happen. And when it did, she had ideas about what things make a house a home. A varied pallet of fresh bright paint was one of them.
Lisa was sick and going through chemo, but for one week a month she felt well enough to actually move about and do things. One day in the middle of it all, when she was having a good week, she decided to paint the back hall. She called me at work to tell me she had a surprise.
When I got home she showed off her progress. I did tell her it looked great, was such an improvement, must have taken a lot of work to accomplish … and I should have just stopped there. But I did also quietly ask her what would be so wrong with earth-tone colors?
And then to add to my mistake, I suggested that I could buy some tape to straighten her lines if she were going to continue through the house, which surely seemed her intention.
She was in stage IV. I could have let it go. I could have let her have her dreams, even if briefly. But she heard me, and never painted again. I need to remember that. I can do better, I have to. That door is my reminder.
So, what about the door?
At least for now it stays.
Or until I can break Danika from jumping in an expression of love, up, and on it, to greet me when I return home from a long day.
You see? That is part of its lesson, too. What are the things that truly make a house a home? Maybe it is those dog scratches through the layers of paint, the ones that reveal that Lisa changed her mind twice before settling in on her final choice of color. Maybe a house really is more a home with crooked lines of fresh bright paint on the glass.
I need to remember that, too.