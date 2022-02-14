My View: A house project offers lessons in life

When we moved to Machias, soon after her diagnosis, I set to work doing everything possible to make this old house a home for her. She always wanted a home in the country, and was as determined as I was to make it happen. And when it did, she had ideas about what things make a house a home. A varied pallet of fresh bright paint was one of them.

Lisa was sick and going through chemo, but for one week a month she felt well enough to actually move about and do things. One day in the middle of it all, when she was having a good week, she decided to paint the back hall. She called me at work to tell me she had a surprise.

When I got home she showed off her progress. I did tell her it looked great, was such an improvement, must have taken a lot of work to accomplish … and I should have just stopped there. But I did also quietly ask her what would be so wrong with earth-tone colors?

And then to add to my mistake, I suggested that I could buy some tape to straighten her lines if she were going to continue through the house, which surely seemed her intention.