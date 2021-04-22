My View: A health emergency brings new perspective

Recently I have been troubled by the media focus on violence and rigid belief systems. Life experiences change you. Yet even difficult challenging events can have benefits. One event of major impact on my life was being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.
I was 61 and having balance issues. Simple walking became awkward at times. I sometimes brushed up against walls, bumped into people, and just plain tottered. Feeling off-kilter puts you in a constant state of insecurity.
I remember thinking that if I were stopped by the police and given a sobriety test of walking a straight line, they would think I had been drinking. Extensive testing at first showed an occluded carotid artery. Later a brain aneurysm was discovered.
It was not the news I expected. Death and dying were nowhere on my radar. The options were few. I decided on surgery. It gave me newfound sympathy for anyone who has had their brain damaged or impacted due to stroke or injury. After surgery, I went from total independence to dependence.
I figured a hospital visit of a few days and maybe a month of recovery. My expectations were naive. The reality was, I was incapable of doing the simplest tasks. I was constantly exhausted. I remember the first time I took a complete shower on my own. What a triumph! After washing, shampooing and drying off, I felt quite accomplished. I went straight to bed and slept like a rock.
It took months to recover. Besides the exhaustion, I will not lie, there was a bit of bitterness about my lack of independence. I was used to being a woman in charge. I felt like a baby. We had to hire help to stay with me during the day until my husband returned from work.
There was a lot of worry if I would ever return to my “normal” self. Thank goodness, I did recover.
The collateral beauty of the situation was that I found how loved I was and how thankful I should be. My family had stocked my freezer with meals. My friends kept tabs on me. I have not spent a day since where I have not appreciated these blessings.
This also made me reflect on my purpose on this earth and how I would be remembered when I do pass away. I am a happier person today than I have ever been.
I am focused on helping and giving a little to others. I strive to exercise and take care of myself so that my quality of life will be the best possible. I want to make each day purposeful because it is a gift and there are no do-overs. Acceptance of what life hands you and working through it to your best ability is key.
I remember hearing stories of my father’s family. He was number seven of 12 children overcoming poverty and devastation.
He lost both his parents (who were immigrants to this country) before he turned 16 and the older siblings raised the younger ones. My father and his family were all wonderfully appreciative of the goodness and generosity of people. All 12 grew up to be community-minded individuals.