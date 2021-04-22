My View: A health emergency brings new perspective

It took months to recover. Besides the exhaustion, I will not lie, there was a bit of bitterness about my lack of independence. I was used to being a woman in charge. I felt like a baby. We had to hire help to stay with me during the day until my husband returned from work.

There was a lot of worry if I would ever return to my “normal” self. Thank goodness, I did recover.

The collateral beauty of the situation was that I found how loved I was and how thankful I should be. My family had stocked my freezer with meals. My friends kept tabs on me. I have not spent a day since where I have not appreciated these blessings.

This also made me reflect on my purpose on this earth and how I would be remembered when I do pass away. I am a happier person today than I have ever been.

I am focused on helping and giving a little to others. I strive to exercise and take care of myself so that my quality of life will be the best possible. I want to make each day purposeful because it is a gift and there are no do-overs. Acceptance of what life hands you and working through it to your best ability is key.

I remember hearing stories of my father’s family. He was number seven of 12 children overcoming poverty and devastation.