As Mother’s Day rapidly approaches, I pause to remember my mother.

She was ahead of her time with some of her health practices but she never offered her advice to others. She loved to walk, never drank anything but water, never ate anything after supper (even cake to celebrate someone’s birthday) and she loved wild greens, like dandelions. She never had her hair cut (she could sit on it when she was younger) but later wore it twisted in a bun on the back of her head. Her remedy when she wasn’t feeling well was a dose of castor oil.

She was born on the farm across the road from where we lived, but when she was 2, her father and his brother swapped farms. They each had a farm across from each other on Prospect Road in the town of Westfield. She graduated from the Westfield high school and then took a yearlong teacher-training course they offered. She ended up teaching at several one-room schools around the area.

She married my father shortly after her father died and he took over the farm. Her mother developed severe Alzheimer’s disease and my mother took care of her as well as raising five children. When the Depression hit, the farm wasn’t that profitable and my father took a job with the WPA working on local projects.

He was a carpenter and skilled at repairing machinery. Unfortunately the men he worked with introduced him to alcohol and he became an alcoholic. My mother had to go back to work. Since she had never graduated from college, under the new rules, she wasn’t eligible to teach, even with all her past experience. So she first worked in a laundry and then, when a dress factory opened in town, she worked as a presser of the dresses they made.

When she was 63 she suddenly became very sick. She couldn’t keep anything down and was in considerable pain. The doctor told her she had a bad case of the flu and she would get better. He even advised her to drink some ginger ale to settle her stomach.

She bought an 8-ounce bottle of ginger ale and tried to drink it. It took her almost a week to finish it (given her dislike of anything but water). She was in pain and extremely sick for about three months or more. Even her doses of castor oil didn’t help. But the doctor still insisted it was just a bad case of the flu. She did eventually recover but had to retire.

When my mother was about 74, she was staying with friends when she fell in their bathroom. She said she was OK, but they insisted on an X-ray to make sure she hadn’t broken her hip. When the doctor examined her X-ray he was very surprised, and told us, “Did you know your mother had a ruptured appendix and her body had somehow walled it off?" So much for the bad case of the flu several years earlier!

It must have been the castor oil that saved her, as well as her healthy lifestyle. I can vouch for its potency. When I was 12, I must have really been bugging her (like pretending I was sick to stay home from school), so she gave me a dose of it in orange juice. I never again admitted to not feeling well and I couldn’t drink orange juice again until after I was 40. I think I was the only one of her children who got to share her elixir.

This Mother’s Day, I wish I had learned more about her life and told her how much we loved her. If your mother is still around, let her know how important she is and ask about her life before she’s no longer here to tell you about it.

That history might surprise you.