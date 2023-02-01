My View: A Groundhog Day dad left valuable lessons behind

Many people associate Feb. 2 with Punxutawney Phil and wonder if he’ll see his shadow. Even more think of the 1993 Bill Murray movie “Groundhog Day,” when every day was a repeat of the day before until things changed.

I remember Feb. 2 as my father’s birthday – the father who started our family business in 1960 from the basement of our 1,200 square foot home. This business is still operated today by the third generation. The greatest father a son could ever have only got as far as finishing high school but earned an eagle scout badge with the boy scouts.

He landed a sales position with Birdseye frozen foods and through his hard work became a district manager. After learning the food business, he decided to start his own company with nothing to go on other than the relationships he had built.

Mom taught first grade while raising three children, as Dad worked day and night on his new business. Living on a teacher’s salary in 1960 with a family of five was difficult, to say the least, but Mom supported his decision.

After college, I ended up in the family business with my father and older brother. Working with an older brother can be difficult at times. However, I always thought I had the backing of my father when I had any disagreements, since I was the youngest.

I’ll always remember the first time I needed Dad’s help in straightening out an issue with my brother. I said, “Dad he just won’t listen to me!” Dad’s response, “Then Robert, that’s why you need to go back to your brother and talk with him, so you can work together.” Whenever I asked for Dad’s support, he always told me it was up to me to work things out, not him. Whether it was my brother, a friend or a customer, it was always about going directly to that person to build a better relationship. So how did things work out? My brother and I spent 27 great years in business together. We grew the family business and made Dad very proud.

Our country is really struggling right now in many areas. Instead of communicating, we criticize, complain and protest rather than coming together and working out some type of understanding or compromise. Our politicians rarely sit down and work things out – congresswomen to congressman or senator to senator. They think it’s best to tweet, text, email, or go on the Sunday news to talk about the person they disagree with – without that person sitting across from them. It seems that’s the way it’s done today, but does it have to be?

Many of us think it’s too difficult to have that direct in-person discussion, but I can still hear my dad say, “Robert, it will be uncomfortable, even confrontational, but the long-term benefits of your relationships will make it all worthwhile.” Boy was he right!

Dad always said, successful relationships were always built by listening to each other, admitting when you’re wrong and then following through to make things right.

Like the movie “Groundhog Day,” do we want to keep doing the same thing over and over expecting a different outcome or can we change and make things better? I believe we can make a world of difference, and that’s why every Feb. 2 I celebrate my father for teaching me the best way.

I know it’s possible to make things better by sitting down and working out the differences – one on one, face to face!