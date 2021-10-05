My View: A gardener knows when to throw in the trowel

Squeezing cutters or shears is hard to do. More and more I rely on help from my landscaper, grandson Charlie. He charges me an arm and a leg but I know the money pays his college tuition. After consultation with said landscaper, it was decided that I will no longer attempt to garden. This will eliminate the possibility of all kinds of injuries to me. Better to pay him than to end up in the emergency room.

I had already given up vegetable gardening but when my neighbor gave me some tomato and pepper plants, including an heirloom tomato he bought at a market when he was in France, I tried one last time.

As I transplanted the seedlings I made a diagram of what I planted where. I purposely put the same plant in different areas so if it didn’t do well in one spot it might in another. Another reason was to hide them among other plants to protect them from critters. I was so organized and happy! Now I would be able to share with my brother, who always gave me yellow beans, squash, tomatoes and greens from his garden.