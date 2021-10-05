My View: A gardener knows when to throw in the trowel

It is difficult to kneel down and embarrassing to try to stand up. Others think it’s funny.
One time when I extended my hand to my teenage granddaughter, Sara, for help, she took a few steps backward. As I crawled toward her, she stepped back some more and then ran away, laughing.
I shook my fist and yelled that I was going to report her for elder abuse. Thank goodness I had a long-handled shovel that I used to hoist myself up or else I would have had to crawl to the nearest tree trunk.
The sun on my arms and back was always welcomed as part of the process of getting golden. Now it is welcomed as a source of vitamin D and therapy for aching muscles. The resulting shade of color is totally immaterial. That is, any sun that actually reaches my skin through long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, wraparound sunglasses, long pants, socks and shoes. Dressing for gardening is like suiting up for battle.
Unless I slather myself with “Bug Don’t Bite Me,” I am a magnet for all manner of flying and crawling insects and I get bit a lot. I was stung four times in less than 10 seconds by swarming yellow jackets when I unknowingly disturbed their ground hive. An alert goes off as soon as I step outside. “Attention. Human detected in northeast sector.” In the evening, fireflies act like neon signs, flashing “Eat Here” or “Open Bar.”
Squeezing cutters or shears is hard to do. More and more I rely on help from my landscaper, grandson Charlie. He charges me an arm and a leg but I know the money pays his college tuition. After consultation with said landscaper, it was decided that I will no longer attempt to garden. This will eliminate the possibility of all kinds of injuries to me. Better to pay him than to end up in the emergency room.
I had already given up vegetable gardening but when my neighbor gave me some tomato and pepper plants, including an heirloom tomato he bought at a market when he was in France, I tried one last time.
As I transplanted the seedlings I made a diagram of what I planted where. I purposely put the same plant in different areas so if it didn’t do well in one spot it might in another. Another reason was to hide them among other plants to protect them from critters. I was so organized and happy! Now I would be able to share with my brother, who always gave me yellow beans, squash, tomatoes and greens from his garden.
As I did my daily inspection one morning, I found the heirloom tomato plant lying on the ground with the roots exposed. A yellow cherry tomato plant had also been molested; only a 4-inch stem remained in the ground. Every single plant was minus its buds. The pepper plants never even had a chance. I didn’t know whether to curse or cry. All that work for naught. My gardening spirit, which was already pretty feeble, was snuffed out.
It also made me come to terms with my chronological age because, up to then, I had escaped detection via good camouflage and faking it.
When your body tells you to stop, the critters always win and your spirit dies, that is when you bow your head in submission. You can program your mind just so far until reality rears its ugly head. From now on I’m going to stay indoors and plant myself on the couch.