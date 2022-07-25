My View: A friendship where color never mattered

I met him at a school playground. I was 7 years old. Lewis was 7½. He had an infectious smile and seemed always happy. We became fast friends. I don’t know why or how. We just did. We did everything together.

I had to walk 10 city blocks to get to his house on Saturdays and he did the same to get to mine on Sundays. During the hot summer days in Niagara Falls, we would meet in the middle at Gluck Park. We played baseball and basketball together. We rode our bikes around the city together. Sometimes we would stand next to each other behind a crack in a sidewalk and pretend we were Olympic sprinters. A friend would yell, “Runners take your mark, get set, go!” and off we would race, imagining we were in a stadium full of cheering spectators. Sometimes I would win; sometimes Lewis would win; always we both would win, although we didn’t know it.

In the fall, we played football. Lewis would be the quarterback and I would be the wide receiver. We would score imaginary touchdowns in NFL stadiums on every play. We never lost.

We wrestled together in the soft grass atop the fallen leaves. He always pinned me. He always made me say “Uncle”. And then he would let me up with a laugh. He always won. I always lost. But, really we both won, although we didn’t realize it then.

When the weather turned cold and the snow began to fall we would don our boots and gloves and trek through the snowbanks to play. Wind and snow couldn’t keep us apart. We would still race each other on those frigid days – on ice skates on backyard rinks.

I remember the first day Lewis invited me inside his home on one of those cold winter days. He introduced me to his mom. She called me “Robert” and smiled. She served us hot chicken soup and sandwiches.

I remember the first day I invited Lewis inside my home. I introduced him to my mom. She called him “Lewis” just like me, even though most of his friends called him “Bubby.” She smiled at us as she served us tomato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches and homemade chocolate pudding with whipped cream. Then we learned how to play chess together on a red and black cardboard chessboard with black and white plastic pieces. We played chess for hours on those cold winter days. Sometimes I would win; sometimes Lewis would win; always we both would win.

And then it happened – elementary school ended and so did a part of our childhoods. We went to different junior high schools and different high schools. We drifted apart. We never played chess together again. We never tossed the football again or raced each other down the city streets. I never saw his smile again. I thought about him now and again and I hoped he thought about me and our friendship, too. I tried to find him every now and then but never did. I heard he went undefeated as a wrestler in high school. I heard he joined the Navy. I imagined that he never stopped smiling. I heard he went to heaven about 10 years ago.

I never knew.

I never knew Lewis was Black.

And I’m pretty sure he never knew I was white.

We just knew we were friends – best friends.