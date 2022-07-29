My View: A food expert's son has a long way to go in the kitchen

Back when I was in junior high, my father volunteered for career day to talk about food research and development. He brought desserts to my class and explained how his department developed and tested new products.

His origins in the food industry began in 1950s rural Ireland, where his father ran a dairy. He came to the United States to earn a Ph.D. in food science, a unique, in-demand degree that led him to an exciting career with large food manufacturing companies. He became a “food doctor.”

When we lived in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, he brought home instant oatmeal, Quisp cereal, granola bars and other semi-nourishing snacks. After relocating for his next gig in New Jersey, we regularly received samples of Nutter Butters, Ritz crackers and Cheese Whiz.

Western New York welcomed us for his final career stop, and the assortment of goods that came through the door were delightful, from ordinary rolls to extraordinary treats like cookies, pudding, pies and Fresh ‘n Frosty milkshakes. One time, I took the popular Pop Rocks candy to school, but this backfired when I ended up taking orders from classmates for how many packets and what flavors they wanted.

On my mother’s side, my great-grandfather was from Switzerland and became an accomplished chef who owned a restaurant in Carnegie Hall during the 1920s. Apparently New York City celebrities and dignitaries hobnobbed there for lunch and dinner.

My parents have always been great cooks and respectable foodies in their own way. They remain savvy composers of stews, soups and casseroles and exercise patience with veggie dishes and complex desserts. Did I learn anything from all the quality home-cooked meals I had growing up? Has their expertise spread to my stovetop skills and recipe-challenged hands over the years? Not a chance. I have two left hands and a general incompetence when peering into the fridge to concoct the evening entrée.

There was early promise when I excelled in Home Economics by baking oatmeal cookies and making the best manicotti from scratch. However, my repertoire stagnated from there. My deficiencies stem from the vast dining options in college and my first job in sports public relations when I lived off pressroom meals and traveled a lot with a per diem.

While I didn’t partake in the standard fare of Ramen noodles in my 20s, my menu rotation of tortellini, turkey burgers and pizza was pretty boring. It’s hard to hone your kitchen expertise, practice recipe patience and develop cooking confidence when you are rarely at home. Thus, I never carved out significant time to become a decent cook.

My palate eventually evolved in my 30s and I developed an affinity for steak, chili and seafood, especially sushi. The only drawback with sushi was that I would say, “That was delicious, but let’s go get some slices because I’m still hungry.”

In recent years, I have learned to become a semi-adequate meal prep apprentice under the guidance of my wife. I’ve gained a new patience after work to embrace quality time while organizing dinner for my daughters, albeit periodically. However, most evenings I would rather clean up than create the mess.

My appetite to expand my culinary aptitude still has a way to go.